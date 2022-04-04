Your Weekly Horoscope Cautions Fighting Fire With Fire

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s get down to business with your weekly horoscope for April 4 through 10, astro babes. Our week opens with a Mars and Saturn conjunction, cooling off the otherwise hot-headed Aries energy in the air right now. The fourth day of the fourth month also brings angel number energy, and you may notice a sequence or pattern you hadn’t been able to see before.

Fours are known to spur progression and evolution, and it’s fitting that 4/4/22 falls on a Monday. Later this week, Mercury in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday and Mars the next day. However, with the planets in fiery Aries, the heat is still on. Last week, we saw a prime example of unchecked Cardinal fire energy, so don’t get caught unaware during this one. How can you take the potent energy of Aries and harness it for your own good? Where in your life could you use some unbridled devotion to yourself or to your truth?

Things will calm come Sunday when Mercury leaves its wild stay in Aries for Taurus. Prepare for luxury, deliberation, and common sense. Whereas Aries Mercury had us popping off, Taurus slows our step, forcing us to savor life a little more. Read on for what all of this means for your zodiac sign, and be strong and courageous out there.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Things are about to get deep when Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday, moving through your subconscious zone for the next four weeks. As your intuition increases, your relationships get deeper. However, don’t get so emotional that you resort to impulse shopping or jumping off the deep end. Breathe, Aries.

And while you’re deep in your feelings, don’t forget to use your passion for a worthy cause when Mercury in your sign forms a sextile with Mars in Aquarius on Friday. This aspect brings energy, so use it to change the world, even if that means helping your friend or your community.

Money will be on your mind for the next couple of weeks once Mercury enters Taurus and your value zone on Sunday. Now that you have money to spend, use it to invest in a nice coat or put a down payment on a car, not on things you don’t need.

Taurus

Embrace your inner humanitarian when Venus enters Pisces and your social zone on Tuesday and encourages you to open your heart to the needs of others. This is an ideal time to get involved in volunteer work that directly helps your community. However, make sure your bleeding heart doesn’t bleed out.

It’s back to business on Thursday when Mercury in Aries forms a sextile with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to make important deals in private. Keep your contracts on the down-low until the moment is right. Don’t spoil a good thing by announcing it before it’s ready.

Then get ready to impress when Mercury enters your sign on Sunday. Over the next two weeks, all your hard work will finally pay off as your slow and steady charms win people over. If you have a good idea or speech you’ve been preparing, Taurus, say it now!

Gemini

Get ready to do some serious hustling over the next four weeks when Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday. With Venus in your career zone, you’re ready to work hard to achieve your dreams. Use your increased intuition to help fulfill your ambitions sooner than expected.

However, don’t let your climb to the top stop you from thinking about the greater good when Mercury in Aries forms a sextile with Mars in Aquarius on Friday. Make some positive changes in your community, from picking up groceries for your neighbor to speaking up at your city council meeting. Be the change!

Think before you speak over the next couple of weeks once Mercury enters Taurus and your privacy zone on Sunday. Keep your sharp mind to yourself as you deliberately consider every thought before talking. Shooting off your mouth could be your undoing, Gemini, especially if you’re keeping important secrets.

Cancer

Dive deep into spirituality as your intuition and empathy increase when Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday. Venus will be in your expansion zone for the next four weeks, encouraging you to be open to new information. This is a great time to learn more about Reiki, herbalism, dream interpretation, or sound bathing. Follow your curiosity, Cancer.

Get your co-workers together to reach a common goal when Mercury in Aries forms a sextile with Mars in Aquarius on Friday. Whether you’re willing to share research, data, or resources, you’ll be able to create professional relationships and achieve something great.

Then remember to use your common sense over the next two weeks after Mercury enters Taurus and your social zone on Sunday. If you’re looking to achieve your personal goals, you’ll need to be grounded as you think of solutions to important social issues. Remember to think globally and act locally.

Leo

Get deep into your feelings when it comes to your relationships as Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday. Venus will be in your intimacy zone for the next four weeks, encouraging you to bond on an emotional level. While it’s great for love affairs, try not to lean on anyone for money. Emotions could cloud your judgment, especially when everything feels so intense right now.

Give your relationships an extra dose of passion when Mercury in Aries forms a sextile with Mars in Aquarius on Friday. Build intimacy with communication, Leo. You might discover that you and your partner have some things in common that can bring you closer together.

End the week on an ambitious note when Mercury enters Taurus on Sunday. Mercury in your career zone encourages you to think about what you want to achieve. While you’re always looking for the spotlight, speaking too quickly can bring negative attention, so stay backstage for now.

Virgo

Love is in the air for you when Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday. The planet of love will be in your partnership zone for the next four weeks, bringing peace and compassion to your life. This is an excellent opportunity to find new love and bury the hatchet with old enemies. Let the love in, Virgo!

Consider partnering up to achieve your dreams when Mercury in Aries forms a sextile with Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. Talking about your goals and sharing your dreams with a trusted partner can help you find your resolve to turn them into reality. Sharing your goals keeps you accountable for reaching them.

Start by investing in your future and your education when Mercury enters Taurus and your expansion zone on Sunday. If you’ve been thinking about going back to school or studying a new subject, now is the time to do it.

Libra

Working relationships will take up a lot of your attention over the next few weeks after Venus enters Pisces and your work zone on Tuesday. Working relationships become smoother, though you might not be as productive when you’re chatting with co-workers. Don’t forget to set boundaries to balance work and play.

The end of the week gets a little love when Mercury in Aries forms a sextile with Mars in Aquarius on Friday, making it a day of romance. Whether you’re going on a creative date, confessing your feelings, or having a spring fling, it’s a fun night of excitement and pleasure.

Get ready to get deep in your thoughts when Mercury enters Taurus and your intimacy zone on Sunday. Over the next two weeks, you could be doing some emotional work uncovering the secrets of your life. This can be life-changing, Libra, so keep it private for now.

Scorpio

After a busy weekend, you’ll have a lot of cleaning up to do when Mars forms a conjunction with Saturn in your home zone on Monday. Whether you’re behind on your spring cleaning or currently feuding with a relative, it’s time to get everything settled so you can move on to important matters.

Especially as your mind and heart will be preoccupied when Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday. The planet of love will be in your pleasure zone for the next four weeks, making this an ideal time to use your intuition to pick creative projects and even fall in love.

Two heads are better than one over the next two weeks once Mercury enters Taurus and your partnership zone on Sunday. While you’re typically a lone wolf, Scorpio, you might have to be the bigger person and admit you need some help if you want to be successful.

Sagittarius

As the traveler of the zodiac, you might feel the need to be a little closer to home when Venus enters Pisces and your home zone on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks, you start to settle down, decorating your space, making repairs, or even shopping for your dream home. Use your imagination, Sagittarius.

Especially when Mercury in Aries forms a sextile with Mars in Aquarius on Friday, increasing your creativity. This is an ideal day for innovative thinking because you can achieve a great deal just by looking at a situation from a different angle. Express yourself creatively to get the results you want.

If you’ve been avoiding doctor appointments, start scheduling them when Mercury enters Taurus on Sunday. Mercury will be in your health zone for the next two weeks, encouraging you to hit the gym, book a Reiki session, and finally go see your dentist.

Capricorn

Start your week by making some serious cash when Mars forms a conjunction with Saturn in your value zone on Monday. After taking a look at your bank account, try finding a unique side hustle that can bring you some money to put in your rainy day fund.

Tuesday brings out your tender side when Venus enters Pisces, moving through your communication zone for the next few weeks. Communication will be pleasant and compassionate as you spend more time grabbing coffee with friends, chatting with neighbors, and visiting siblings. Deep talks can bring you closer to the people you care about, Capricorn.

After a busy winter, you’re ready to slow down when Mercury enters Taurus and your pleasure zone on Sunday. You’re always working on something, so use this time to stop and smell the roses. Get involved in creative activities, read books, and find other forms of intellectual stimulation.

Aquarius

Monday brings a heavy dose of self-awareness when Mars forms a conjunction with Saturn in your sign, forcing you to take a good look at your social graces. While it’s important to be passionate, you need to know when to pull back so you don’t blow the possibility of new opportunities.

Spring is in full bloom, but you’re in hibernation mode when Venus enters Pisces and your value zone on Tuesday. Over the next four weeks, you might choose comfort over excitement as you indulge in leisurely pastimes like online shopping. However, don’t lose all your logic and reason while you chase comfort.

You’ll still feel like a homebody when Mercury enters Taurus and your home zone on Sunday. For the next two weeks, you’ll be spending more time chatting with family and even getting their advice on important matters. Get in touch with your roots, Aquarius.

Pisces

You start the week looking and feeling amazing when Venus enters your sign on Tuesday. Over the next four weeks, your life turns into a rom-com and you’re the lead. Whether you’re falling for a new love or falling back in love with a partner, things are going to get very romantic.

However, before you fall in love, think about where you’re heading when Mercury in Aries forms a sextile with Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. If the dreams you had years ago aren’t the same ones you have now, don’t be afraid to go in a different direction. You’re not giving up, Pisces, you’re growing up.

Use your intuition and common sense when doing anything over the next two weeks after Mercury enters Taurus and your communication zone on Sunday. Remember to move slowly, read contracts carefully, and think about your decisions before you make them.

