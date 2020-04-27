Your Weekly Horoscope Says To Keep Your Mind On Your Money

Are you ready for your weekly horoscope for April 27th? Let’s get down to it! Things start off strong on Monday when Mercury (planet of communication) moves into Taurus­—where its presence can encourage practical thinking, especially around financial security. This can be an opportunity to plan and get our money to work harder for us.

There could be a feeling of self-doubt on Tuesday, though, as the planet of talk and thought angles toward Saturn (planet of time and foundation). While this is a temporary aspect, it might encourage an examination of any weak spots in financial planning as a way to resolve them.

On Thursday, Mercury aligns with Uranus (planet of change), which could have an opposite effect as we may see some splurging on impulsive buys. A few treats can be great if there’s a spending limit.

Finally, on Sunday, Venus (planet of love) in Gemini makes an uncomfortable angle to Neptune (planet of illusion), so something may not be quite as it seems. This isn’t the best time to go along with someone’s scheme or plan, because it would be easy to lose more than gain.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Luscious Venus continues to move through Gemini and your sector of communication, which can make you pleasantly persuasive. If you’re looking for romance, your snappy conversation and flirtatious ways could net you some attention.

Chatty Mercury moves into earthy Taurus, which can put a focus on the practicalities of life. It’s a good time to get organized, especially when it comes to those things that encourage nurturing and growth. For instance, planning and shopping for nutritious meals can help you to eat better and save money, too.

As this lively planet aligns with electric Uranus on Thursday, there is a chance that unexpected expenses could show up. And books or courses that could empower you might seem like a good spontaneous investment. On Sunday, you might be eager to indulge in an inspiring movie or novel that takes you away from your everyday surroundings and plunges you into unforgettable adventures.

Taurus

Articulate Mercury joins the sun and electric Uranus in your sign on Monday, which could initiate plenty of activity. You may be truly in your element and eager to express your unique qualities through plans and projects with personal relevance. Do you have a bold plan in mind? Don’t doubt yourself. Instead, be willing to move out of your comfort zone and try.

As chatty Mercury aligns with restless Uranus on Thursday, you could find it difficult to focus on mundane activities, preferring to seek ideas, information, and opportunities that can make a radical difference in your life. A quarter moon in Leo on the same day can be an opportunity to review a home or family project and consider whether to continue with it or not. If you feel enthusiastic, it’s a good sign that you should take things further.

Finally, go easy when purchasing items on Sunday, because something may not be as good a deal as it seems.

Gemini

The focus on your spiritual zone is emphasized further on Monday as chatty Mercury moves in and joins the sun and revolutionary Uranus. You may find it easier to align with your feelings and talk about them in a way that others can relate to.

You could get some intuitive nudges and prompts that encourage you to call someone, go somewhere, or seek information. If so, following through can lead to some wonderful discoveries and friendships. Don’t doubt these gut feelings. Have faith.

Thursday could bring a powerful insight or perhaps a dream that highlights the solution to a problem. It could come out of the blue, and you may wonder why you never thought of it before. Don’t believe everything you hear on Sunday. If you’re intrigued by something, check it out and do some in-depth research. Remember, all that glitters is not gold.

Cancer

Your connection with others seems to sparkle, and it could become even busier as inquisitive Mercury joins the sun and energizing Uranus in Taurus on Monday. You may find yourself connecting with people who are like a breath of fresh air. They may make an invigorating change from the usual crowd, and you could be very drawn to them.

Thursday could bring a lively connection your way that has something special about it. You might warm to this person because they’re not afraid to express their personal views, which may run counter to what most people believe to be true.

In addition, Thursday’s quarter moon in Leo and your financial zone could find you questioning the cost of a certain friendship or even a club membership you’ve recently paid for. Are you giving more than you’re getting back? If so, it’s time to do something about it. Finally, on Sunday, a dream could seem to foretell future events. Keep a note of it.

Leo

The focus on your sector of goals and ambition is further enhanced when lively Mercury moves in on Monday. With the sun and energizing Uranus here already, this is the time to make your mark and stand out from the crowd. It’s an opportunity to promote your skills and abilities, especially those that are unique to you.

You generally enjoy being in the spotlight, but you could have some doubts on Tuesday and wonder if you really do have the ability to accomplish a goal or plan. Don’t falter. You’re more than equipped to fulfill your plan and live the life of your dreams. The quarter moon in your sign on Thursday encourages you to trust the process and follow your instincts because you’re on the right track.

Finally, with luscious Venus angling toward dreamy Neptune on Sunday, you could fall for someone who seems just about perfect. However, it would help to look beneath the surface and consider their true motives.

Virgo

Your curiosity could peak on Monday as lively Mercury moves into your sector of far horizons. What do you want to learn next? The possibilitites are endless, and with the sun and energetic Uranus in the same zone, you seem set for some amazing experiences. This is your chance to reach for golden opportunities that may take you out of your comfort zone. However, any challenges you face as a result can be very worthwhile, leading to positive growth experiences.

Thursday might bring a conversation that gives you much food for thought. It could inspire a change of tack and an opportunity to take the road less traveled. Doing so can lead you to new experiences that revolutionize your life.

Finally, don’t be fooled on Sunday. As luscious Venus angles toward beguiling Neptune, someone may try to pull the wool over your eyes. However, forewarned is forearmed. Be nice, but be on your guard.

Libra

The focus on a more intense zone is enhanced as enquiring Mercury moves in to join emancipated Uranus and the radiant sun on Monday. This trio could encourage you to liberate yourself from situations that have held you back.

If you feel hemmed in and you’re growing tired of certain situations and circumstances, know that you don’t have to deal with them alone. Getting help from a therapist or counselor, or connecting with a life coach, can enable you to dive deep and understand what you truly want from life. This is a time to be honest with yourself. By doing so, you can let go of the past and find the freedom you desire.

Thursday could bring a small windfall or a gift you’ve long coveted. Someone may want to impress you, and they might go out of their way to do so now. Finally, watch out for mixed messages that could cause confusion or embarrassment on Sunday.

Scorpio

Your relationships can act as a catalyst for major changes in your life. As talkative Mercury moves into Taurus on Monday, it encourages you to reach out and communicate. The more you can talk things through, the more you can resolve issues whether big or small.

And with energizing Uranus in the mix, don’t be afraid to talk about your opinions even if they differ from what others expect. You’ll draw to yourself those who are on your wavelength, which can be much healthier.

Thursday could bring an intriguing conversation that revolutionizes your life, if only in a small way. In addition, a quarter moon in the topmost sector of your chart could inspire you to share your feelings publicly if doing so can encourage more people to support a cause that’s dear to your heart.

Finally, don’t be too quick to part with your money on Sunday. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Sagittarius

While it’s good to get organized, the present focus encourages you to do so in a way that allows you more freedom. Inquisitive Mercury moves into your lifestyle sector on Monday and encourages you to find a routine that suits your unique situation.

With electric Uranus moving through your sector of work and wellness, you may find it difficult to stick to the same schedule day in and day out. This week, the planet of talk and thought inspires you to seek out solutions that can enhance your game without every day being the same. In addition, the quarter moon in Leo on Thursday can encourage you to move out of your comfort zone. Introduce a few new challenges into your daily life, and immediately things can become more interesting.

Luscious Venus continues to move through Gemini and your relationship sector, which can be excellent for romance. Finally, you could strongly pick up on someone’s moods and feelings on Sunday, and if so, make sure this doesn’t influence a key decision.

Capricorn

The sun is in your leisure zone, and chatty Mercury moves in on Monday, so you’re in a peak time to enjoy life and generally have fun. Don’t feel bad if you let some of your responsibilities slide a little, because you need this chance to recharge and connect with your playful side. And with electric Uranus in the mix, this is the time to experiment with ideas and interests and see what turns you on.

Plus, because all this activity is taking place in your romance zone, fate could conspire for you to connect with someone who is really exciting. The quarter moon in a more intense sector of your chart could coincide with an encounter that has immediate chemistry. Could this be the start of something special?

Go easy on Sunday, though, because mixed messages could cause a disconnect. Be sure that someone really does understand what you’re saying.

Aquarius

The planet of talk and thought joins restless Uranus and the illuminating sun in Taurus and your home zone on Monday. As this logical planet moves into your family sector, it can encourage all sorts of conversations, prompting you to reach out to promote healing and understanding.

However, with electric Uranus in this zone, you could feel a bit antsy, and this could result in a desire for constant change and challenge. You could move more than once in the time that Uranus journeys through your home zone over the coming years. But you might also enjoy having different friends and people over who bring out the best in you.

An encounter on Thursday could see you making a new friend who fulfills a desire for excitement and lively conversation. Venus in Gemini can bring a very flirtatious quality into the mix that sees you enjoying life and generally having a lot of fun.

Pisces

Talkative Mercury moves into your sector of communication on Monday, which could encourage you to connect with those who share your unique interests. This can be a very proactive time when you’re eager to absorb knowledge that can revolutionize your life. You might also meet people who have experiences to share that could be a game changer for you.

Do you want to promote your work and get your message out to the world? This is very much the time to do so, whether you want to start a blog, create a website, or launch an online business. Don’t be afraid to experiment, because this can work to your advantage. Do you need to learn more about social media? This is an excellent time to start.

The quarter moon in Leo on Thursday could encourage you to take your health more seriously and read up on ideas that inspire you to get fitter and feel fabulous.

