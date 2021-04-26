Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Some Big Transformations & A Little Romance

Scroll To See More Images

Hello, and welcome to your weekly horoscope for April 16-May 2! This week could bring big transformations into your life, so get ready for some reflection and growth.

It all begins when the full moon is in mysterious and intense Scorpio on Monday. This is a powerful day as we move from one phase of life to another. However, during this transition, deeply buried issues may surface and demand attention. Work on those issues instead of shoving them back into hiding.

The theme of reflection continues when Pluto (planet of transformation) retrogrades in Capricorn on Tuesday. This retrograde gives us five whole months to review all the lessons we’ve learned since the last retrograde. Note those lessons and move on.

Fortunately, May begins on a romantic note when Venus (planet of love) in Taurus sextiles Neptune (planet of illusion) in Pisces on Sunday, increasing the sensitivity and affection in romantic relationships. This is a great day to get active by dancing, singing, exercising, or just moving your body. Feel good in your own skin!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

The week starts on an intense but rejuvenating note with the full moon in Scorpio and your intimacy zone on Monday. This is a good day to strengthen the bonds in your intimate relationships and grow closer. Inheriting money or getting some financial help is also possible.

On Tuesday, take a good look at your public image and the reputation you’ve been creating for yourself over the last few moons. Pluto turns retrograde in Capricorn and your career zone that day, encouraging you to examine your long-term goals. Who do you want to be and what do you want to achieve?

Finally, the sun conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your sector of value on Friday. This is a great time to seek financial independence by starting your own business, getting your own bank account, or making some smart investments. Get that bag, Aries!

Taurus

The week begins with some major shake-ups in your relationship when the full moon is in Scorpio and your partnership zone on Monday. This moon could bring to the surface some relationship issues you’ve been ignoring. This is a “now or never” moment as you try to work on these problems as a team or part ways for good.

Reflection continues when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn and your philosophy zone on Tuesday. This can be a graduation of sorts for you as you reflect on what you’ve learned over the last few months. Figure out how to incorporate those lessons into present situations.

The last day of the month brings you independence when the sun conjoins Uranus in your sign on Friday. This aspect creates opportunities to break from the crowd and establish your freedom. You could learn a lot about yourself by spending time alone.

Gemini

Break out the self-help books and meditation classes, because you’re ready to discover the highest version of yourself when the full moon is in Scorpio and your sector of routine on Monday. This moon encourages major transformation when it comes to habits, health, and productivity. This is a good time to review which habits work for you and which don’t.

Continue working toward your higher self when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn and your intimacy zone on Tuesday. This retrograde allows you to reflect on the intimate bonds you’ve created in recent months. What do you need to keep and what do you need to release?

As your week ends, take care of your mental well-being when Mercury in Taurus trines Pluto on Sunday, encouraging you to find positive coping habits to take care of yourself. Yoga, Reiki, and meditation are all good options.

Cancer

The week begins on a powerful, sensual note when the full moon enters Scorpio and your pleasure zone on Monday. The moon encourages you to express yourself without fear. This is a big day for passion, romance, and feeling like a kid again. If you’ve been working on a creative goal, you’ll see results. If you’ve been dreaming of a love affair, you’ll get your wish.

While Monday brings fun, Tuesday brings you back to reality when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn and your partnership zone. Pluto encourages you to focus on and analyze your past relationships to see what went right and what went wrong. Cut out any lingering exes.

The week ends on a positive note when Venus in Taurus sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Sunday. A lucky aspect, this is a great day to seek adventure whether you’re dating, romancing, or trying something new.

Leo

Old family issues come to the surface when the full moon is in intense Scorpio and your home zone on Monday. This moon could bring up old resentments you have with family members. Try to focus on self-care and healing as you work through these issues at your own pace.

Speaking of self-care, use Pluto turning retrograde in Capricorn on Tuesday to focus on your health and well-being. Pluto is in your habit zone, encouraging you to look at your current routine and see if it’s really working for you. What can you do to make it better?

The last day of April could bring career changes when the sun conjoins Uranus in Taurus on Friday. This aspect happens in your career zone, encouraging you to change gears, whether that means starting a business, becoming an influencer, or going solo on a project.

Virgo

If you’ve been dealing with some private issues, it’s time to speak out. On Monday, the full moon is in Scorpio and your communication zone. Healing could come from asking for help or dealing with emotional problems from a logical standpoint. Find healthy ways to express your need.

If you’re struggling with this, Pluto’s retrograde in Capricorn on Tuesday will give you a refresher course on self-expression. Pluto is in your pleasure zone, encouraging you to reflect on the last time you expressed yourself, when you last felt creative, when you last found pleasure. How can you add more of that to your life now?

On Friday, hit the road when the sun conjoins Uranus in Taurus. This aspect occurs in your philosophy zone, encouraging you to seek knowledge and adventure by planning a road trip, taking a class, or doing some hands-on learning.

Libra

You love fancy things, Libra, but be careful what you wish for because you just might get it during the Scorpio full moon on Monday. The moon is in your sector of value, which may bring you money or material goods. However, if you become too possessive about what you have, it will possess you. Instead, focus on building your self-worth.

Tuesday brings nostalgia when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn and your family zone. For the next five months, you may start reflecting on your childhood and what effect it has on you today. Has your idea of family and home shifted over the last few months? Call some family members to get some perspective.

Finally, the week ends on a productive note when Venus in Taurus sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, encouraging you to invest in yourself as you make some self-improvement goals. Start saving your money.

Scorpio

Monday is a huge day for you, Scorpio, when the full moon shines its light on your sign. This is a great time to manifest new beginnings and transformations in your life and do things that serve your best interests. However, be cautious during this time because the full moon can also serve as a major wake-up call.

Your communication skills might need some improvement when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn on Tuesday. Your other ruling planet will be in your communication zone for the next five months, encouraging you to reflect on how you’ve talked and communicated with others lately. Have you made some logical choices?

Finally, if you’ve been struggling with any problems, Sunday is the perfect day to ask for help. Mercury in Taurus trines Pluto that day, making thoughts and solutions clear when you talk them over with a partner. Talk it out!

Sagittarius

The week begins with serious karma energy when the full moon in is Scorpio on Monday. The moon is in your privacy zone, bringing all your karmic energy to the surface. This could give you the power to heal or hurt—the choice is yours, Sagittarius.

After an intense day, Tuesday brings reflection about self-worth and finances when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn. This five-month retrograde is in your sector of value, encouraging you to take a deep dive into your financial situation and look where your money is going and see if you should make any changes.

Indulge in a little luxury when the sun conjoins Uranus in Taurus on Friday. This aspect is in your sector of habit, encouraging you to mix up your regular routine. Do a tarot reading in the morning, go for a walk, have ice cream for dinner. Have fun!

Capricorn

It’s “manifesting Monday” for you when the Scorpio full moon is in your friendship zone. The full moon’s energy could create sudden gains, surprising windfalls, and dreams coming true. If possible, get your friends together to celebrate the full moon and perform a ritual.

Then, go deep on Tuesday when Pluto turns retrograde in your sign. When retrograde, the planet of transformation encourages you to review your recent life lessons. This is a great opportunity to examine your outlook on life and how you move through the world. What vibes are you giving off, Capricorn?

Finally, the week ends on another positive note when Mercury in Taurus trines Pluto on Sunday. This is a great time for making a fresh start, changing your appearance, and showing off your individuality to the world. Move and speak with confidence and you’ll really make a lasting impression.

Aquarius

Monday brings some big, ambitious energy when the full moon is in powerful Scorpio and your career zone. The moon can help you achieve your long-term goals at work or in your career overall. This can manifest as a promotion, raise, or recognition for all your hard work. This could be your big break!

However, while you’re celebrating your victories, don’t forget to reflect when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn and your privacy zone on Tuesday. For the next five months, it will be important to be able to look back on the past without reliving it. Your karmic return may require some sacrifice.

Then, on Friday, break from tradition and let your inner rebel come out when the sun conjoins Uranus in Taurus. This aspect occurs in your home zone, which could lead to you leaving home in some form or other. Redefine your own “family values.”

Pisces

Dive deep into the unknown on Monday when the full moon is in mysterious Scorpio and your philosophy zone. This an ideal time to seek out hidden secrets. While this can be an enlightening day, be careful. You might not like some of the truths you uncover.

Whatever you discover, reflect with your closest allies when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn on Tuesday. This retrograde is in your friendship zone, indicating you’ll either ask for help dealing with some tough truths in your community or learn some difficult things about your friendships. Figure out how you can move forward from these discoveries.

Fortunately, the week ends on a positive note when Venus in Taurus sextiles Neptune in your sign on Sunday, making it a great day for romance and fun. This is a good time to start a new relationship—just ask.