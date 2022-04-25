Your Weekly Horoscope: The Year’s First Eclipse Changes Everything

Scroll To See More Images

Spring is drifting along further and further, astro babes, and your weekly horoscope for April 25 to May 1 suggests you stop and smell the roses. As the week progresses, you could feel like burying the hatchet and letting go of any lingering resentments in love and life. On April 27, Venus unites with Neptune in Pisces, amplifying your good nature and empathy and casting a luminous shine over your romantic world. You may feel the tugs of forgiveness on your heart, and if you do, follow them.

When Venus dances with Jupiter in Pisces on April 30, let the games begin! You’re cosmically aligned to allow maximum enjoyment in your life, especially in romantic ventures. Indulge your senses with great wine, social events and even dancing.

This is all building to the Main Event: a solar eclipse in Taurus that will take place on April 30. Eclipses have the power to bring sweeping change in an instant, ushering out anything (or anyone) that no longer serves us. If you read that and immediately think of a person, job or scenario, well, this is your invitation to manifest a total overhaul.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Spring has sprung, Aries, and you’re ready to get moving when Mercury enters Gemini on Friday. Mercury enters your communication zone, encouraging you to get all your important conversations done now before the retrograde comes. Schedule important meetings, run errands, and write down your brilliant ideas before you forget them.

End April by setting some realistic financial goals during the solar eclipse in Taurus on Saturday. The eclipse in your value zone makes you strict about your spending habits. Make a few changes now and your bank account will thank you later.

As we begin May, and Venus in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday, it might be a good idea to use your private connections to help you get ahead in your career. From networking to switching jobs to calling in an important favor, try keeping your dealings private right now.

Related: Aries April Horoscope 2022: You’re On Fire & No One Has The Extinguisher

Taurus

Summer is just around the corner, Taurus. If you have some big plans, you’ll want to make some extra cash when Mercury enters Gemini and your value zone on Friday. Whether you plan to make some smart investments or start a side hustle, save that money for later, especially with a retrograde coming.

Saturday brings opportunities for reinvention when the solar eclipse is in your sign. If you’ve been looking into changing your style or getting a dramatic haircut or even a tattoo, just do it! Today is the day to decide who you want to become during the next lunar cycle, so choose wisely.

End the week by learning something new when Venus in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. A new friend could teach you something that changes your whole worldview. Take it in with an open mind. It could lead to exciting opportunities.

Related: Taurus—Your April 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Major Change In Your Life

Gemini

Your week begins with a sensual date night when Mercury in Taurus forms a trine with Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. It’s easy to build strong emotional bonds with people through private communication if you believe they truly have your back.

After a long two weeks of keeping your mouth shut, you’re ready to share your thoughts and ideas again when Mercury enters your sign on Friday. Your ruling planet will be in your sign longer than normal, so use it to your advantage. Host meetings, give lectures, pitch ideas, have lively discussions. Talk it all out now, Gemini!

However, stay at home and keep your thoughts to yourself during the solar eclipse in Taurus and your privacy zone on Saturday. The solar eclipse encourages you to focus on what’s going on in your inner world instead of what’s going on around you. Take a breather!

Related: Gemini—Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Giving Money, Power & Glory

Cancer

After weeks of thinking about how to help the world, now is the time to think about how to help yourself when Mercury enters Gemini on Friday. Mercury in your healing zone encourages you to take care of yourself for once. If you’re feeling burned out, Cancer, take a moment to retreat and heal.

However, take the time to do some networking during the solar eclipse in Taurus on Saturday. The eclipse in your social zone encourages you to expand your social circle in ways that can boost your career. From joining investor groups to attending a happy hour event, put yourself out there.

Those connections could lead to powerful partnerships for you when Venus in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. If you’ve been looking for a creative partner, travel buddy, or just a partner in crime, you might find one today.

Related: Cancer, Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Filled With Adventure, So Buckle Up

Leo

All eyes (and ears) are on you when Mercury enters Gemini on Friday, making you the center of attention. Mercury in your social zone makes it an ideal time to tell stories, indulge in juicy gossip, and even go viral. Making new friends is easy right now with your sharp wit and endless charm.

Use the weekend to start thinking about the future during the solar eclipse in Taurus on Saturday. The eclipse in your career zone encourages you to take a closer look at where you’re heading in your career. It might be time to make some changes to put yourself on the right path, Leo.

Enlist the help of your closest friends when Venus in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. They can keep you accountable as you start off on the right track by making good choices.

Related: Leo, Your April 2022 Horoscope Spells A Relationship Upgrade

Virgo

Open your mind to new information and discoveries when Mercury in Taurus forms a trine with Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. Going on an adventure will help expand your creative mind and stir new ideas. This is an ideal day to start a new project that will bring you joy.

Use your gift of communication to help you get ahead when Mercury enters Gemini on Friday. Your ruling planet will be in your career zone for the next few weeks, making it an ideal time to negotiate for a promotion or raise or even find a job.

Then end the week on an exciting note when the solar eclipse is in your expansion zone on Saturday, encouraging you to expand your mind. It’s an ideal time to enroll in a class, take a hiking trip, or just be at one with nature. Go on a journey of the mind and body, Virgo.

Related: Virgo—Your April 2022 Horoscope Could Reveal Your Soul Mate

Libra

Break out those books, Libra, because you’re going back to school, or you’re at least interested in learning when Mercury enters Gemini on Friday. Mercury in your expansion zone increases your curiosity. This is an ideal time to sign up for classes, go on a retreat, or book a trip, especially if you’re trying to connect with your cultural roots.

However, before you take off, make sure you have a budget for it during the solar eclipse in Taurus on Saturday. The eclipse in your shared finances zone encourages you to be smart with your money whether it’s through financial planning or putting your money in a joint savings account.

End the week by spending time with your family when Venus in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. This is an ideal day to visit family members and help them out if they need it.

Related: Libra, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Follow Your Heart

Scorpio

Start the week by sealing the deal on important negotiations and agreements when Mercury in Taurus forms a trine with Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. Use your natural cunning and strategic words to get the best deal for yourself.

Your curious mind strays to the topic of taboos over the next few weeks after Mercury enters Gemini on Friday. Mercury will be in your intimacy zone, encouraging you to go deep and talk about everything and anything even if it makes some people blush. However, if you’re going into the shadows, you could find a few skeletons in your closet.

End the week on a collaborative note when the solar eclipse is in your partnership zone. You have some big plans for this lunar cycle (including world domination), Scorpio, but you can’t do it alone. Form a solid partnership with someone you trust and take on the world together.

Related: Scorpio—Your April Horoscope Is Brimming With Joie De Vivre

Sagittarius

Your hard work is starting to pay off this week when Mercury in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. It could possibly be in the form of extra cash, a bonus, or even a new source of income. Keep working and there will be more where that came from.

You get an extra boost of charm when Mercury enters Gemini and your partnership zone on Friday. Over the next few weeks, you’ll be able to win people over—even your enemies. Get people to love you now because things could get messy very soon.

End the week by doing a major spring cleaning in the most important areas of your life during the solar eclipse in Taurus on Saturday. The eclipse in your health zone encourages you to develop a fitness routine, change your work habits, or just do some deep cleansing. Start becoming your best self, Sagittarius.

Related: Sagittarius, Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Reminding You That Home Is Where The Heart Is

Capricorn

Find your personal power through creativity when Mercury in Taurus forms a trine with Pluto in your sign on Thursday. This is an ideal time for self-expression, because finding an artistic outlet can transform how you think and view the world. Take control and make art, Capricorn.

We’re in the middle of spring and it might be time to rethink some of your habits when Mercury enters Gemini and your routine zone on Friday. This is an excellent time to be more productive, especially where work is concerned. However, don’t take on too many projects at once. You might regret it later.

End the week on a creative note when the solar eclipse is in your pleasure zone on Saturday. Allow yourself to put work aside and have some fun whether you’re starting a new hobby or having a spring fling. Whatever happens, it will be very entertaining.

Related: Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Aquarius

If you’re running low on funds, you could receive a little help from your family when Mercury enters Taurus on Thursday. It’s okay to ask for a loan or some extra help to get you on the right path. Just make sure you know the terms before taking the money, Aquarius.

Then get ready to have some fun when Mercury enters Gemini and your pleasure zone on Friday. You’re going to be looking for new ways to occupy your mind over the next few weeks, making it an excellent time to start a new hobby or visit some friends.

End the week and the month by getting deep into your feelings during the solar eclipse in Taurus on Saturday. The eclipse in your self-care zone brings out your vulnerable side. You might have to deal with uncomfortable memories as you try to heal from the past.

Related: Aquarius—Your April 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Glistening With Luxury

Pisces

Your mind is going a mile a minute when Mercury enters Gemini and your home zone on Friday. Over the next few weeks, it might be hard to think rationally about all the choices you have to make. Turn to a trusted family member for some advice. They’ll help you out.

Be extra aware of your environment during the solar eclipse in Taurus on Saturday. The eclipse in your communication zone puts you on high alert as you run errands. Pay attention to the little details of your daily life, Pisces. They could have a big impact on your future later.

End the week on a friendly note when Venus in your sign forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. Your natural charms enable you to attract wonderful people who can help you in other areas of your life. Being social could lead to some amazing friendships.

Related: Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever