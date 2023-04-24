Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Pay Attention to Signs, Confirmations & Angel Numbers

Scroll To See More Images

Your horoscope for the week of April 24 to 30 wants you to explore unknown territory, because you’re exactly where you’re meant to be right now. Eclipse season is underway, which means you’re reaching a crossroads and choosing the path you were always meant to take.

However, let’s not forget Mercury is currently retrograding through stubborn and beautiful Taurus. As Mercury forms a sextile with Mars in emotional Cancer on April 23, you’re starting the week off feeling protective of what matters to you and compelled to stand up for something close to the heart.

Serendipitous moments and chance encounters may occur by April 24, when the Taurus sun joins forces with the North Node of Destiny and sheds light on the growth you’ve been embracing. Pay attention to signs, confirmations and angel numbers, because wherever you are right now is *exactly* where you’re meant to be. However, the process of embracing what’s best for us is rife with complications, especially as Mars squares off with Chiron in competitive Aries on April 27. Although your ego may feel hurt, take an opportunity to see yourself clearly and process the important lesson you’re about to learn.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

This week, you could be on a golden road.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of money making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of family. Aries, you could have a bee in your bonnet today. A family member could irritate you about a money matter. It might be the way they handle their own money or what they’re doing with joint expenses, but you’re ready to fight for your cause (which could be frugality or perhaps autonomy when it comes to finances).

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of financial freedom. Aries, you’re on a roll now. You are very interested in pursuing a financial course of action. This might be a business opportunity outlined by a tutorial you’ve just completed or an investment model described to you by a financially savvy relative. You can see golden gates ahead, and as long as you stay on the path, you can make great headway.

Taurus

This week, you’re finding the information you need.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograding in your own sign of Taurus making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of writing and teaching. Taurus, you might be actively working with students today. You could be teaching your own children, or you might be giving a workshop. It’s possible you’re working on a video course about creative writing, scriptwriting, or getting published. This is a good time to think about finishing your novel.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus (happy birthday!) conjoins the North Node in your house of personal expression. This conjunction gives you insight into your life path. Today, consider sitting down and reviewing your goals from the beginning of the year. Taurus, look at what you want to accomplish this year and the years going forward. Consider visualizing the steps for how to get from where you are now to where you want to be.

Gemini

This week, you could be shown the way.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of dreams and intuition making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of material objects. Today, you could practice a little psychometry. This is when you pick up psychic impressions from objects. Gemini, you might get vibrations from an old piece of furniture or quilt in an antique store. You could tap in to an ancestral memory when you hold a family heirloom.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of meditation and spiritual awakening. Today, if you can find a quiet place to sit and think, you could receive information about your life. Gemini, you might find someone to help you with a guided meditation. Or you could wake from a dream that lays out a path for you. Take notes on the information you receive today. There will be opportunities to act on this information later this year.

Cancer

This week, you see how others appreciate you.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of friendship making a sextile to Mars in your own sign of Cancer. Today, a friend might go out of their way to tell you how much you mean to them. They could send you an e-card with floating butterflies and poetic sentiments. They might give you a small gift as a token of their appreciation that you are in their life. Cancer, they might give you a long, loving hug.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of the future. Cancer, you might be encouraged by others to look at the path you’re on and how things could manifest in the future. It’s possible you’re talking to friends who have already started businesses, changed careers, or made a major move. They might encourage you to follow your dreams. Today, a wise and experienced friend could help you outline a plan.

Leo

This week, you could receive accolades from others.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of reputation and social standing making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of viral social media posts. Putting something out on social media today could send it circling the globe. It’s possible that the algorithm will pick up what you’re posting and push it to potential subscribers and fans. Leo, you can get more likes and approval in general.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of career. Today, you’re shining at work. Leo, a project you’re working on is going well, you’re meeting an important deadline, or you’re leading a meeting and knocking it out of the park. And you’re not doing this in a vacuum. Your work is being seen by supervisors all the way up the chain. You could receive a commendation or hint of a future promotion.

Virgo

This week, a connection is getting stronger.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of travel and adventure making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of friendship. Virgo, you might be planning a trip with some friends. You might consider renting a houseboat together or a beach condo in Mexico. You and a friend might spend some time on the Appalachian Trail or hop over to Europe for a quick shopping trip. Today is a good day to plan a trip.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of education. Virgo, you might receive results from a test you took recently, and you now have a reason to celebrate. It’s possible you’re thinking about going to school later in the year, so you’re filling out applications and doing interviews (and quite successfully). Today, you could have some academic success.

Libra

This week, there are many happy moments.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of resources making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of career. It’s possible there are more benefits from your job than you realize. Libra, you might want to do a quick meditation to review all the perks your current employer gives you. Then ask yourself if there is anything else. This will trigger the Universe to send you messages about additional benefits.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of credit, debt, and investment. Libra, you might shift into abundance mode, allowing many possibilities to open up to you. Roads that seemed closed or invisible before are now bright and clear. This could start with a windfall or even a trickle of revenue from a new source, but now that money is flowing in, you see the possibilities.

Scorpio

This week, you’re coming up with solutions.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of relationships making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of faith and beliefs. If you’re looking for love, the first step of the journey is to believe that you can indeed meet your partner. Scorpio, this person might not have appeared yet for myriad reasons. Today, you can shift your thinking and open yourself up to love.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of friendship and love relationships. Today, you could meet someone with whom you feel a great connection. This could be an instant friendship or physical attraction. Before you know it, the two of you are deep in conversation. Scorpio, this is also a good day to post your profile on a dating app or attend a social group where you can meet new people.

Sagittarius

This week, you’re taking care of things.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of health and well-being making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of investments. Today, you might take some of your hard-earned cash and invest in your own well-being. Sagittarius, this might mean that you’re buying some exercise equipment, subscribing to an app that helps you meditate, or signing up for sessions with a health coach. You are worth the investment.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of work and routine. What you do today predicts what the future will be, so you might change things up. Sagittarius, this is a good time to look at what you do on a daily basis and how it’s shaping the person you’re going to be. It’s possible you need to make a course adjustment, and today is a great day to do that.

Capricorn

This week, you’re seeing a bright future.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of communication making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of pleasurable activities. Today, you might talk to many of your friends. It’s possible you’re discussing plans for the summer, such as renting a houseboat together. Pisces, you could get news that a friend is getting married in an exotic destination. Or you might share that you have a new pet at home.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of thoughts, ideas, and plans. Pisces, you might feel inspired to create a vision board today. You could print pictures and create a collage of the different things you’re looking for. Or you might write them down in a list you can put inside your pillowcase to sleep on. This is a good day to plant seeds with the Universe for what you want to grow in your garden of abundance and prosperity.

Aquarius

This week, you’re making big plans.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of family making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of service to others. Today, you’re spending time being helpful to your family. This might include extended family, and you could go to a nearby city to help an older relative solve some computer issues or move some heavy furniture. Aquarius, this is also a good time to work on scrapbooking or organizing family memorabilia.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of living arrangements. Family is very much on your mind now, so you could be thinking about where you live and how you’re living. Aquarius, you might put the house up for sale so you can downsize or get a bigger place. Maybe you’re thinking about moving back to the city where you grew up or moving to another country, far away from your family. These are just ideas right now, but you’re planting the seeds.

Pisces

This week, you’re seeing a bright future.

The week begins on Sunday, April 23, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus and your house of communication making a sextile to Mars in Cancer and your house of pleasurable activities. Today, you might talk to many of your friends. It’s possible you’re discussing plans for the summer, such as renting a houseboat together. Pisces, you could get news that a friend is getting married in an exotic destination. Or you might share that you have a new pet at home.

On Monday, April 24, the sun in Taurus conjoins the North Node in your house of thoughts, ideas, and plans. Pisces, you might feel inspired to create a vision board today. You could print pictures and create a collage of the different things you’re looking for. Or you might write them down in a list you can put inside your pillowcase to sleep on. This is a good day to plant seeds with the Universe for what you want to grow in your garden of abundance and prosperity.

