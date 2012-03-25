Your Weekly Dating Advice Roundup: Getting Started

Putting yourself out there in the dating world is a daunting task for some. But if you don’t show your face, how do you ever expect to find someone? We’ve gathered up some tips to help you get out and get started on your dating adventure both online and in person.

When Two Worlds Collide

Living in New York City means dating people that maybe aren’t from the United States. This college student gives dating tips from the view of both American and Chinese perspectives. (via voastudentu.tumblr.com)

Balancing your life while trying to date can be a difficult task, especially if you’re in an industry that’s non-stop. Check out this article to find out ten ways in which you can balance both your love and work worlds. (via perfectmatch.com)

Did you know that your Twitter page can act as a dating profile? Now, social media and matchmaking come together and take the world of online dating to a whole new level. (via luvatfirsttweet.com)

TMI, much?

Ever wonder why guys always ask of you’re a virgin when they first meet you? Us women think it’s inappropriate, but after reading this article, you’ll see why guys want to know. (via askheartbeat.com)

Guys, watch out! You may be revealing a little too much about yourself. Read Doc Love’s article on why you may be saying more than you want to without thinking about it. (via askmen.com)

Everything You Need To Know

Just Call Her is a website that describes itself as giving “dating advice for awkward guys”. Everything from pick up lines to how to approach a girl is all on here. (via justcallher.com)

Feautred on Good Morning America and in the New York Times, eFlirtExpert is a place where you can read their blog for advice and even hire a dating coach to help you get out and find your next relationship. (via eflirtexpert.com)

Photo Credits:Us Magazine, MCMULLAN CO/SIPA, HUSSEIN SAMIR/SIPA