The Weekender: Must-Haves For An Outdoor Adventure Away

Finally, another weekend has arrived. Although most of us are secretly excited for a quiet weekend at home, some of our fellow teammates are plotting a trip outside of New York altogether: Our very own beloved Beauty High Beauty Director, Rachel Adler, is heading out to Vancouver.
Unlike the sweltering and awkwardly humid weather here in the city, she’ll be enjoying the fresh outdoors and even trying her manicured hand at harvesting sea kelp. Though we’re not entirely sure what that entails, we definitely can curate a suitable outfit. With that in mind, we devised key items we’re sure Rachel (and any others out there who might be heading outdoors or into cooler temperatures this weekend) should throw into her bag.
Read on to find some cute new galoshes as well as our secret weapon when it comes to relaxation!
This summer, we're loving horizontal stripes. We also love easy jersey separates that will keep you comfy on the plane but also can be updated with the right accessories for a day full of adventures.
Apollo Top, $98, at Joie
Pick a pair of shades that's transitional and can be worn with a number of different outfits. You don't want to bog down your bag (or worse break a pair of sunnies!)
Selima Sun for J.Crew Lou Sunglasses, $115, at J.Crew
A simple pair of slip-on sneakers is key for spontaneous weekend fun.
Tennison Elastic Gusset Pumps, $32, at Topshop
We're big advocates of aromatherapy here in the office. Packing a candle can seem silly, but it helps us reach our ultimate relaxation level.
Vie Luxe Bleu Eco-Luxe Candle, $30, at Saks Fifth Avenue
Afraid of a rainy day? Jellies are totally back and won't keep you overheated like a hefty pair of galoshes.
Marc by Marc Jacobs Rubber Jelly Mousse Flat, $135, at Marc Jacobs
Update your denim drawer with a flirty pair of floral printed ones. They won't feel as casual as you embark on a weekend away.
Current/Elliott Boyfriend Shorts, $168, at Scoop NYC
Good reads are a must-haves always, but especially when hanging out at airports. Keep your bag on the lighter side and download a version onto your Kindle.
Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail by Cheryl Strayed, $12.99, at Amazon
Rainy days weren't necessarily meant for staying cooped up inside, here we love this updated version of a basic rain boot seen as a wedge. In these, you can puddle hop and head to a nice dinner without feeling under-dressed.
Hunter Aston Boots, $125, at Zappos
We loved bold colored passport cases, not only are they easy to spot in the confines of our massive bags, they're on trend for summer too!
Smythson Chameleon Passport Cover, $175, at Barneys
Liven your packing ordeal up with a tribal printed bag. Not only will it be easy to differentiate from everyone else's drab choice, it'll reinforce the fun festivities to come.
Stela 9 Textile Weekend Bag, $74.20, at Shopbop