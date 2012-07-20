The Weekender: Must-Haves For An Outdoor Adventure Away

Finally, another weekend has arrived. Although most of us are secretly excited for a quiet weekend at home, some of our fellow teammates are plotting a trip outside of New York altogether: Our very own beloved Beauty High Beauty Director, Rachel Adler, is heading out to Vancouver.

Unlike the sweltering and awkwardly humid weather here in the city, she’ll be enjoying the fresh outdoors and even trying her manicured hand at harvesting sea kelp. Though we’re not entirely sure what that entails, we definitely can curate a suitable outfit. With that in mind, we devised key items we’re sure Rachel (and any others out there who might be heading outdoors or into cooler temperatures this weekend) should throw into her bag.

Read on to find some cute new galoshes as well as our secret weapon when it comes to relaxation!