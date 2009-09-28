Weekend Today Anchor Amy Robach to Marry Andre Shue

It looks like wedding bells for Amy Robach and Andrew Shue, who just recently announced there engagement.

This will be the second marriage for the two, as they are both recently divorced.

Robach is an anchor for the Today Show and a former Miss Georgia contestant. She is also a national correspondent for NBC Nightly News. Shue, a former hunk of Melrose Place, is the co-founder of a nonprofit organization known as Do Something, that promotes volunteerism.

The accomplished couple is said to be “very happy” and was recently spotted hand-in-hand cavorting down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.