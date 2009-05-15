Weekend Shopping: DecadesTwo

If you didn’t get a chance to book a private appointment for the DecadesTwo, Kiki de Montparnasse sale today, don’t even worry. The pop-up shop will now be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday due to the overwhelming demand. And, if you do go, watch out for the over 100 pieces of Chanel that will be tempting you.

Fashionista was blown away by seeing Natalie Portman’s Oscar Rodarte number.

Racked found the prices “credit card fraud” high.

Elle.com was enamored with the idea of shopping in their favorite redhead, Julianne Moore’s, closet.

NY Mag dropped some majorly boldfaced designer names in their roundup of some of the 1,500 pieces present.

Style.com “died for this YSL biker jacket with checked lining and the tableful of candy-colored clutches.”

Refinery 29 drools…and so do we.

So, with this healthy endorsement, will you be stopping by 79 Greene Street this weekend?