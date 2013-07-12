10 Huge Sales To Shop This Weekend: ASOS, Madewell, The Outnet, and More

It’s that time of year—post-Fourth of July—when retailers are desperate to get our attention, and what better way to do it than by slashing prices?

Since online shopping in our middle name (names?), we’ve put together a list of 1o huge sales to shop through the weekend. From discounts on designer merchandise, to summer sales reasonable enough to binge-buy, you’re not a real shopper if you can’t snag at least one thing.

1. Steven Alan

Take an extra 25% off of certain Steven Alan sale items. Use the code EXTRA25OFFSA at the time of checkout.

2. ASOS

Final reductions on sale merchandise (up to 70% off) such as summer clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and swimwear.

3. Aloha Rag

Take up to 75% off spring and summer designer merchandise from labels such as 3.1 Phillip Lim, Carven, Herve Leger, and Proenza Schouler, and receive free shipping.

4. FarFetch

Receive up to 40% off select designer merchandise from labels such as Kenzo, Peter Pilotto, Jil Sander, McQueen, and more, as well as take an extra 20% off select sale merch.

5. Net-a-Porter

Everyone favorite luxury fashion site has extended its clearance sale, offering up to 70% off brands such as Alexander Wang, Chloé, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, Saint Laurent, and more.

6. Forever 21

Save up to 75% on summer clothes, shoes, and accessories from this fast-fashion giant.

7. The Outnet

Shoppers take up to 65% off brands such as Tibi, Derek Lam, and Nicolas Kirkwood.

8. Pixie Market

Shop the site’s $20, $30, and $40 sale going on now

9. Madewell

Take up to 40% off select sale styles and score free shipping on all orders.

10: Equipment

Take 30% off select printed silky blouses with code PRINTS.