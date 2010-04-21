StyleCaster
Weekend Playlist – Upcoming May Releases

It’s nearly May and that means we have a whole new list of musical debuts to add to your must-listen list. Here is StyleCaster’s curated selection of notables with corresponding launch dates. Happy listening!

1.The Crash Years, New Pornographers (Together), May 4
2. World Sick, Broken Social Scene (Forgivenees Rock Record), May 4
3. Breakneck Speed, Tokyo Police Club (Champ), May 11
4. Bloodbuzz Ohio, The National (High Violet), May 11
5. Drunk Girls, LCD Soundsystem (This is Happening), May 18
6. Tighten Up, The Black Keys (Brothers), May 18
7. My Time, Minus the Bear (Omni), May 4
8. Hurricane J, Hold Steady (Heaven is Just Whenever), May 4
9. Laredo, Band of Horses (Infinite Arms), May 18
10. Die By The Drop, by Dead Weather (Sea of Cowards), May 11
