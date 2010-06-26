Weekend Playlist: Upcoming July Releases

This holiday weekend, America will be celebrating its birthday (please hold all historical technicalities aside and let’s just enjoy delicious grilled foods and above ground swimming pools). Sure July may be scorching, suffocatingly hot out and you kind of choke on the hot air after being in an air conditioned office all day, but when July is kicked off with a weekend of barbecuing and fireworks, can we be all that mad? With that said, any feelings of anger can surely be solved with ice cream in the shape of Dora the Explorer’s head.

So as you can see, I’m in July sort of mood. Here’s a playlist of some of the hotly (pun intended) anticipated albums of July!

