Weekend Playlist: Upcoming July Releases

Janice
by
This holiday weekend, America will be celebrating its birthday (please hold all historical technicalities aside and let’s just enjoy delicious grilled foods and above ground swimming pools). Sure July may be scorching, suffocatingly hot out and you kind of choke on the hot air after being in an air conditioned office all day, but when July is kicked off with a weekend of barbecuing and fireworks, can we be all that mad? With that said, any feelings of anger can surely be solved with ice cream in the shape of Dora the Explorer’s head.

So as you can see, I’m in July sort of mood. Here’s a playlist of some of the hotly (pun intended) anticipated albums of July!

"XXXO"by M.I.A. (///Y/), available July 13th
Click here to purchase.

Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse (Dark Night of the Soul), available July 13th
Click here to purchase.

"Tomboy" by Panda Bear (Tomboy), available July 13th
Click here to purchase.

"Windstorm" by School of Seven Bells (Disconnect from Desire), available July 13th
Click here to purchase.

"Admiral Fell Promises" by Sun Kil Moon (Admiral Fell Promises), available July 13th
Click here to purchase.

"Forget Me Not" by Thieves Like Us (Again & Again), available July 6th
Click here to purchase.

"Deadly Disclosure" by Department of Eagles (Archive 2003 - 2006), available July 20th
Click here to purchase.

"Hospice Gates" by Lower Dens (Twin Hand Movement), available July 20th.
Click here to purchase.

"Chlorine and Crystal" by The High Confessions (Turning Lead into Gold with the High Confessions), available July 20th.
Click here to purchase.

