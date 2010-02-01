StyleCaster
Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now

Janice
Everyone at some point or another has made a mixtape. Whether you did it by holding the record button down on your combination CD/cassette/radio boombox or downloading MP3s from Napster before The Man inevitably shut Napster down, at some really awkward point in your life — you made a mixtape. Sharpie in hand, you either named it after a lyric that was supposedly touching/powerful to you at the time or named it something campy like, “Girls Track Team Bus Ride to State Mix! Go Spartans!” Don’t argue with me; you’ve been there.

However cheesy and cringe-worthy finding these mixtapes from your past may be, they’re precious mementos, and you’re far from the only person to have made one. Inspired by author Nick Hornby (High Fidelity, About a Boy), music tastemaker Chris of the blog Music Snobbery has compiled a list of ten songs he would put onto a mix CD right now.

Top 10 Tracks I Would Put On a Mix Tape Right Now by Chris of Music Snobbery:

1. “How You Like Me Now” by The Heavy (The House That Dirt Built)
87345 1265054369 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
This is the kind of song that will make you scream, “That’s my jam!” It’s old school funk and soul with a new jazz attitude.??

2. “True No. 9 Blues (True Romance)” by Golden Silvers (True Romance)
87342 1265054365 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
Seventies new romantic disco tunes are back in style.

3. “March of the Dawn” by The Mummers (Tale to Tell)
87339 1265054361 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
One of my favorite unrecognized UK bands starts off their Tale to Tell album with this bold announcement of magic and wonderment. It’s orchestra pop at its finest.??

4. “Roll Away Your Stone” by Mumford & Sons (Sigh No More)
87340 1265054363 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
My favorite band that I saw during last year’s CMJ. This song has a high flying folk stomp that will make you ?scream “Whooooa nelly!!!!”??

5. “Mrs. Cold” by Kings of Convenience (Declaration of Dependence)
87344 1265054368 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
A beautiful song about an indifferent woman will make you feel like you’re on a beach in Ipanema.??

6. “Jail La La” by Dum Dum Girls (Jail La La)
87348 1265054449 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
With its raw classic rock, this L.A. all-girl rock band sounds like they recorded the song back in 1960.??

7. “Young Girl” by Dawn Landes (Sweetheart Rodeo)
87341 1265054364 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
I think this is going to be a breakout year for Dawn Landes. This song kicks off her latest album, Sweetheart Rodeo, ?with an energetic alt-country hoe down.

8. “Stone Cold Sober” by Paloma Faith (Stone Cold Sober)
87338 1265054360 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
It’s only a matter of time before this UK songstress crosses over to the U.S. with this great pop song.??

9. “Star of Wonder / None Shall Pass” by Tor vs. Sufjan Stevens (featuring Aesop Rock) (Illinoize)
87347 1265054372 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
This is one of those unauthorized mash-ups that actually works. You can ?find it on the Illinoize free download.??

10. “Ruby Go Home” by Thee Oh Sees (Help)
87343 1265054367 Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Put Into a Mix CD Now
I love the bass part from these San Francisco garage rock enthusiasts. They also put on a intense live show to go ?with their sound.

