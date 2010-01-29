Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Get You Through February

Next Monday, February begins. Its a short month with a groundhog mascot specifically designed to trick you into thinking that spring is on its way! Lies. We won’t even go into the fact that the month is further complicated by Valentine’s Day with its confusing sets of rules for the singletons, high expectations for those a few months into their relationship, and wealth of conundrums for those who had a date anywhere between the dates of February 7 to February 13. February, we curse your misleading number of days and false hopes.

To ease the pain of February and drown out the sounds of the TBS Bridget Jones Diary Valentines Day marathon, we’ve provided you with a slammin playlist of available singles off upcoming February albums.

1. Ambling Alp by Yeasayer (Odd Blood, available February 9, see above)

2. One Life Stand by Hot Chip (One Life Stand, available February 9)



3. Modern Man and “Devil in You” by The Watson Twins (Talking to You, Talking to Me, available February 9)



4. Gray Death by Xiu Xiu (Dear God, I Hate Myself available February 23)





5. Running From the Cops by Phantogram (Eyelid Movies, available February 9)



6. Black Smoke by Tindersticks (Falling Down a Mountain, available February 16)



7. Jail La La by Dum Dum Girls (Jail La La 7 single, available February 16)



8. Please Dont by David Byrne & Fatboy Slim featuring Santigold (Here Lies Love, available February 23)



9. Blessa by Toro Y Moi (Causers of This, available February 23)



10. Wall by Shout Out Louds (Work, available February 23)



