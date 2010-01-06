Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Songs to Dance Alone to in Your Room

Being a young person living in any city means plenty of late-night parties, concerts, and bar-hopping. Amidst conversations and adult beverages, you’re bound to find people dancing. Sometimes a gathering will erupt into what is called a “Dance Party,” and these can be a complete blast. But there’s only one problem — I am not a professional dancer. If you’re like me, then you could use some work on your moves. To help, I’ve provided a comprehensive list of songs to dance to in the safety and privacy of your own home. Check out my list of the top 10 songs to dance alone to in your room, below.

1. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson (Thriller)

You down with P.Y.T.? I must’ve heard this song countless times over the past 20 odd years of its existence, but not until recently did I discover that it literally destroys dance floors. I mean literally in the way that people often misuse the word literally — ergo, figuratively.

2. “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen (Queen Greatest Hits)



IMPORTANT: NO ONE CAN STOP YOU WHEN YOU ARE ALONE.



3. “Face to Face” by Daft Punk (Discovery)



It’s safe to say that almost every track on Daft Punk’s 2001 album Discovery is a hit, but something about this song really stuck with me. Put this on once and I guarantee you’ll be dancing around like a weirdo in no time. (Note: Weirdo dancing not actually guaranteed.)

4. “Bad Day” by Darwin Deez (Constellations)



Darwin Deez are New York locals that had me hooked since the first time I caught them live at the music venue Death by Audio in March 2009. Every day better be a great day for these dudes, otherwise I’ll be pissed.



5. “Don Gon Do It” by The Rapture (Pieces of the People We Love)



A few years back, I randomly bumped into the then-bassist of The Rapture while stalking him around Midtown. While he seemed like a nice guy, we struggled hopelessly to maintain a conversation due to his one word responses and a lack of general interest. I guess the moral of the story is, “When in New York, shut up and go away.” Bonus points for the cowbell-heavy disco beat, guys!



6. “Powerstripe” by Tigercity (Pretend Not to Love [EP])



This hot number has had me bouncing in my office chair daily for a few months straight. You would’ve thought I was a part of Tigercity’s street team with the way I’ve been talking about them to my peers. My only complaint is that this song doesn’t go on forever. I guess there’s always room for improvement.

7. “Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston (20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best of Billy Preston)



Billy Preston is one of the few people to be considered “The Fifth Beatle” after collaborating on the Beatles’ Get Back Sessions and some of Abbey Road. I consider myself the unofficial 785,460th Beatle.



8. “Romeo” by Basement Jaxx (Rooty)



Take two bands I’ve never been very fond of: Basement Jaxx and The Clash. Combine. Add salt, and you’ve got something totally awesome. Serves four.



9. “Kids” by MGMT (Oracular Specatular)



My dream is to start a band that makes music using real live bees so that we could shamelessly label ourselves this year’s big “buzz” band.



10. “The Reeling” by Passion Pit (Manners)



Responsible for one of my top albums of the year, Passion Pit knows how to construct a catchy song. This track is perfect for isolated dancing because I’ve heard they’re a mediocre live band.

