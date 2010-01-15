Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Pop Songs It’s Socially Acceptable to Enjoy

Admitting you like pop music is the equivalent of saying you have no taste in music. If you list anything in the Top 40 as your favorite musical artist, you’ll be greeted with quizzical eyebrows and a parrot-like voice repeating your questionable statement one octave higher: “Really?” (i.e., “You like The Fray? Really?”)

But for anyone who has wilted in the face of a music snob, don’t pout. There is some good pop music out there and it’s alright to like it! Here’s our list of the top 10 pop songs it’s socially acceptable to enjoy… promptly followed by a list of the top 5 pop songs we’d still frown at if you played.



Top 10 Pop Songs it’s Socially Acceptable to Enjoy:

1. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga



This song played at our cousin’s wedding and we don’t blame her for indulging in it.

2. “Fireflies” by Owl City

It is a recognized fact that these lyrics make absolutely no sense. The Postal Service-esque vocals and hooks however are painfully catchy and compensate for the line “‘Cause I’d get a thousand hugs/ From ten thousand lightning bugs.” Wellllll… almost.

3. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson



Oh man….it’s all about that first power chorus.



4. “You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift

Appreciate it for it’s production value. Now, moving right along…

5. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” by Beyonce



Even Kanye agrees with us. It’s either too soon or too late for that joke — we’re leaning towards too late…

6. “Umbrella” by Rihanna



During the summer of 2007, this song stirred a more spirited reaction in crowds than when stadiums play “You’re Unbelievable” before basketball games.



7. “(I Make) Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship (featuring Leighton Meester)



This song is cheesy, sure — but it’s a really good party anthem and a vast improvement over recklessly screaming “LET’S GET MESSED UP!!! Rawr rawr rawr!!!”

8. “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake



Dang girl. This song is so smooth.

9. “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood



Carrie Underwood sings amazing country pop, and this song in particular caters to your inner sassy Oklahoman. Yes, Oklahoma is a real state and “Oklahoman” is a real word — as in, “Oklahoma is home to over 3.6 million Oklahomans.”

10. “Hot and Cold” by Katy Perry



We don’t know why we like this song. It’s just really effing catchy.

Five Songs We’d Still Frown at if You Played Them



1. “Tik Tok” by Ke$ha

We don’t understand how to pronounce your name with that dollar sign because, well — that’s not a letter.

2. “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon



Sex on fire sounds like a symptom that you whisper to your doctor.

3. “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus



Act your age, Miley. That is enough.

4. “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas



No. Just no.



5. “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White Ts



The Plain White Ts had their time. That time is over.

More News We Love:

Top 10 Songs to Dance Alone to in Your Room

Fashion Publicist Matt Kays’ Playlist of the Week

The Drums Share Their Top 10 Songs