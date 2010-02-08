Weekend Playlist: Top 10 Love Songs and the Romantic Moments They Fit Perfectly

At one point in time, we’ve all made a mental note to include a certain love song in the soundtrack of our lives. There are those precious, sentimental moments — first dates, first fights, make ups, the time our 7th grade crush asked us to slow dance to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” — that we imagine with songs swelling behind them, perfectly setting the tone. Cue montage of cutesy moments rounded out with a slow motion smiling head turn, a dramatic hug in the driveway in the rain, and at least one regretful goodbye complete with tears and a lingering, parting hand hold. It’s all very One Tree Hill…

In keeping with this spirit, here’s a list of the Top 10 Love Songs, along with the milestones in your love life they should accompany.



1. “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper (She’s So Unusual, above)

The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: The moment you realized you were in love with your best friend but helped them get the unattainble girl anyway. Don’t worry sweetums — he’ll come around and realize true love was in front of him the entire time…

2. “My Girl” by The Temptations (The Temptations Sing Smokey)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: The first three weeks of your summer relationship when all you do is dine al fresco and wear lots of patterned summer dresses.

3. “I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5 (Third Album)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: The make up period right after you and your boyfriend’s first fight when you both realize that it was seriously stupid — but you still won the fight (at least in your mind).



4. “Doesn’t Really Matter” by Janet Jackson (All For You)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: The Nutty Professor 2. Just kidding. “Doesn’t Really Matter” is the song you want playing in the background during an evening walk with your boyfriend after you’ve had a bad day at the office.

5. “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls (Dizzy Up the Girl)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: That period of time when you and your significant other start getting moderately serious (namely, you’re exclusively dating), but you make sweeping melodramatic statements about your committed future. I’m thinking of that quote from Election that goes something like: “If you died right now, I would throw myself under one of my Dad’s cement trucks so I could be poured into your tomb.”



6. “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce featuring Jay-Z (Dangerously in Love)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: Your girls’ night out when you have a little extra bounce in your pumps because you’re giddy about having a new crush.



7. “Wonderwall” by Oasis (Stop the Clocks)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: When you’re feeling extremely romantic about someone or something that happened and strongly identify with the above song — but fundamentally don’t know what the lyrics mean. Remarkably, however, you somehow know all the words.

8. “I Would Die 4 U” by Prince (Purple Rain)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: Your first relationship with a hipster boy because, to him, this song is now vintage and ironic enough to be taken seriously.



9. “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross (The Ultimate Collection: Diana Ross)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: That fantasy you have in which you and your boyfriend sing a duet while dancing in the ballroom of the Beauty and the Beast castle.



10. “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” by Barry White (Can’t Get Enough)



The Perfect Soundtrack Song For: The morning after the first “I love you” of a relationship that wasn’t followed by a long pause and an awkward, “Oh… Thanks…”



