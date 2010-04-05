StyleCaster
Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbre’s Tour Soundtrack

Heavily influenced by fundamental blues music, Timber Timbre shines brightly with their gentle melodies, nonchalant music, and expressive vocals. The band demonstrates a dignified restraint by keeping their instruments soft and minimal– setting a poetic tone for their music. It would be easy to call their music basic. However, if you listen closely, you hear that their sound is punctuated with deliberate flourishes that push the music forward without interrupting its flow.

Timber Timbre is embarking on a European tour. Below, see the playlist they’ll be listening to while passing time over the Atlantic. Click here for tour dates.

1. “Zebra” by Beach House (Teen Dream)
90395 1270494854 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

2. “Feedback in the Field” by Plants and Animals (Parc Avenue)
90402 1270494866 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

3. “Two Weeks” by Grizzly Bear (Veckatimest)
90398 1270494859 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

4. “Eid Ma Clack Shaw” by Bill Callahan (Sometimes I Wish I Were an Eagle)
90396 1270494856 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

5. “Keep the Dog Quiet” By Owen Pallett (Heartland)
90401 1270494865 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

6. “Dreams-Come-True-Girl” by Cass McCombs (Catacombs)
90397 1270494857 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

7. “A Visit From Drum” by Liars (Drums Not Dead)
90399 1270494860 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

8. “The Rip” by Portishead (Third)
90403 1270494868 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

9. “The Only Wine I Crave” by Andre Ethier (Born on Blue Fog)
90394 1270494852 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to preview more.

10. “Roscoe” by Midlake (Trials of Van Occupanther)
90400 1270494862 Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbres Tour Soundtrack
Click to buy.

