Weekend Playlist: Timber Timbre’s Tour Soundtrack

Heavily influenced by fundamental blues music, Timber Timbre shines brightly with their gentle melodies, nonchalant music, and expressive vocals. The band demonstrates a dignified restraint by keeping their instruments soft and minimal– setting a poetic tone for their music. It would be easy to call their music basic. However, if you listen closely, you hear that their sound is punctuated with deliberate flourishes that push the music forward without interrupting its flow.

Timber Timbre is embarking on a European tour. Below, see the playlist they’ll be listening to while passing time over the Atlantic. Click here for tour dates.



1. “Zebra” by Beach House (Teen Dream)



2. “Feedback in the Field” by Plants and Animals (Parc Avenue)



3. “Two Weeks” by Grizzly Bear (Veckatimest)



4. “Eid Ma Clack Shaw” by Bill Callahan (Sometimes I Wish I Were an Eagle)



5. “Keep the Dog Quiet” By Owen Pallett (Heartland)



6. “Dreams-Come-True-Girl” by Cass McCombs (Catacombs)



7. “A Visit From Drum” by Liars ( Drums Not Dead)



8. “The Rip” by Portishead ( Third)



9. “The Only Wine I Crave” by Andre Ethier (Born on Blue Fog)



10. “Roscoe” by Midlake (Trials of Van Occupanther)



