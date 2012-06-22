Weekend Playlist: Keep Cool With These 21 Hot Summer Tracks

It’s official — summer has arrived! And with these sweltering temps, the weekend can’t come soon enough.

If your brain is as fried as ours are, we know you’re ready to dive right in to a weekend of cool relaxation. Whether your plans include chilling by the pool, hitting the road (to join us in the Hamptons, perhaps?), or camping out in front of the AC, let StyleCaster take care of the weekend soundtrack with some of our essential songs for the summer.

Sure, we’ve been rocking our favorite sandals, sunglasses and maxi dresses for weeks, but with Wednesday’s summer solstice marking the official start to the season, it’s time to really live it up. These sunny jams make the perfect complement for any summer activity. Throw on this playlist for a bike ride through the park or for a trip to the beach and just try to keep that smile off your face — we dare you.

While the temps are heating up, keep cool by streaming all 21 tracks via Spotify below. Let us know what songs are topping your summer playlists by dropping a comment underneath!

[spotifyplaybutton play=”spotify:user:stylecaster:playlist:34sqeVW3lbBISNP9HFPgXV”]

