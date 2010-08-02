Weekend Playlist: Steel Train

Steel Train is often analyzed through the lens of Bruce Springsteen which springs from the fact that both are from New Jersey and favor original rock anthem songwriting. While there are sprinklings of Springsteen inspiration present in their self-titled album, the Garden State band pulls in multiple sources of musical inspiration. Never denying their past, Steel Train adds to its running list of applicable music genres with each new release; what started as a pop-punk group has matured over the past three years into a classic alternative rock band with pop-punk roots.

Steel Train's music video for, "I Feel Weird"

