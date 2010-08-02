Weekend Playlist: Steel Train

Steel Train is often analyzed through the lens of Bruce Springsteen which springs from the fact that both are from New Jersey and favor original rock anthem songwriting. While there are sprinklings of Springsteen inspiration present in their self-titled album, the Garden State band pulls in multiple sources of musical inspiration. Never denying their past, Steel Train adds to its running list of applicable music genres with each new release; what started as a pop-punk group has matured over the past three years into a classic alternative rock band with pop-punk roots.
Check out Steel Train’s music video for, “I Feel Weird” and scroll through the images above for a playlist of Steel Train lead singer Jack Antonoff’s top 10 favorite songs of the moment!
"Best of Times" by Sage Francis (Li[f]e) I was sitting alone with my computer the first time I heard this song. I was watching the video (which is breathtaking) and could not believe what I had just heard/saw. Its one of those songs that make you think of every tragedy and glory you've ever experienced all at once. It's an emotionally confusing four minutes. You can't listen too often and remain functional. Click here to purchase.
"Sorrow" by The National (High Violet) I started listening to this record during a gloomy trip the UK. Usually when I feel dark, I want to listen to things that will pull me out of it. The National are one of those bands that make me want to dig deeper into it. Like Inception, this song is three levels down for me. Click here to purchase.
"Baby, I Love Your Way" by Big Mountain (Unity) I guess it's the whole Reality Bites reaction that makes me love this song. But either way, this song makes me feel like a teenage runaway for some reason. I don't know why, but I listen to it a lot based on that. Not sure I've ever even heard another Big Mountain song. That's all I have to say about that. Click here to purchase.
"Someday" by Tegan and Sara (Sainthood) This is song is incredible--so much positive movement. Between the brilliant drum part, group vocals and the lyrical declarations, it makes me want to do something of value. I listen to it when I run because it has that perfect blend of energy and glory. It's really something to run as fast as you can while singing, "mark my words I might be something someday." It works. Click here to purchase.
"Cool" by Gwen Stefani (Love Angel Music Baby) I can't stop listening to this. It's my favorite pop production ever. It's so tight and dense, and it has that John Hughes quality without being annoyingly retro. It's so pop and still somehow dark. Click here to purchase.
"Anchorless" by The Weakerthans (Fallow) I've been listening to this version (rather than the Propgandhi take lately.) It's so beautiful. His voice melts me. I could literally kill myself when he sings, "don't want to live and die here." Another score for Canada. Click here to purchase.
"American Slang" by Gaslight Anthem (American Slang) Duh. Right? It's just a great song. No fireworks, just the song. I love that. Stands on its own. Click here to purchase.
"Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" by Billy Joel (The Stranger) How did he do this? Listening to this song feels like watching a circus. It goes so far and opens so many doors, and then somehow brings you home. It's like George Carlin does he draws a line, shows it to you, and then slowly brings you across. And then when it's all done your like, "How'd I get here, I was there?" Click here to purchase.
"Who Makes Your Money" by Spoon (Transference) I mean... the sounds they get are so good it's getting stupid. Right now Spoon kinda feels like Wilco did when they put out A Ghost is Born. Like, where are they gonna go from here?? And then bam... they go there! When the song falls apart and dub-y guitars take over, it feels like a slow tidal wave. I could listen forever. Click here to purchase.
"Cotton" by the Mountain Goats (We Shall All Be Healed) "This song is for the people, who tell their families they're sorry for things they can't and won't be sorry for." My favorite lyrical song ever. I listen to it a few times a week even though it puts me in very bad place. The Mountain Goats are like a cult. Click here to purchase.