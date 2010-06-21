StyleCaster
Weekend Playlist: Sherwood

Janice
by
For anyone who has ever held onto a bunch of polymer balloons and strongly considered jumping off their porch roof in a horribly misguided attempt to recreate the Mary Poppins opening credits, this music video from California-based rock band Sherwood is for you:


Writing with sharp pop sensibilities, Sherwood pens dark lyrics and set them to cheerful music creating a fun post-punk pop sound. Sherwood gained a lot of attention with their 2005 debut Sing but Keep Going. Their ever present and irresistible hooks make for wonderful songs that you want to sing along to and find nearly impossible to shake from memory.

Check out Sherwood’s tour dates through the west and southwest here then scroll through the images above for a list of Sherwood’s top 10 favorite songs of the moment!

Sherwood

"Bamboo Bones" by Against Me! (White Crosses)
Click here to purchase.

"Burden of Tomorrow" by The Tallest Man on Earth  (The Wild Hunt)
Click here to purchase.

"The Re-arranger" by Mates of State (Re-arrange Us)
Click here to purchase.

"For Annabelle" by Band of Horses (Infinite Arms)
Click here to purchase.

"I Want You Back" by Discovery (LP)
Click here to purchase.

"The Cave" by Mumford & Sons (Sigh No More)
Click here to purchase.

"Bloodbuzz Ohio" by The National (High Violet)
Click here to purchase.

"Love Vigilantes" by New Order (Low-Life)
Click here to purchase.

"I Was Made For Sunny Days" by The Weepies (I Was Made For Sunny Days)
Click here to purchase.

"What Do I Get?" by The Buzzcocks (Singles Going Steady)
Click here to purchase.

