Weekend Playlist: Sherwood

For anyone who has ever held onto a bunch of polymer balloons and strongly considered jumping off their porch roof in a horribly misguided attempt to recreate the Mary Poppins opening credits, this music video from California-based rock band Sherwood is for you:







Writing with sharp pop sensibilities, Sherwood pens dark lyrics and set them to cheerful music creating a fun post-punk pop sound. Sherwood gained a lot of attention with their 2005 debut Sing but Keep Going. Their ever present and irresistible hooks make for wonderful songs that you want to sing along to and find nearly impossible to shake from memory.

Check out Sherwood’s tour dates through the west and southwest here then scroll through the images above for a list of Sherwood’s top 10 favorite songs of the moment!

