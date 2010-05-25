Weekend Playlist – Rockabilly Inspired Artist Taylor Hollingsworth Shares His Top 10 Songs

Attention-wise, blues and Southern rock music seem to take the back burner to the current craze of lo-fi (along with its offspring glo-fi) and hazy rock. Alas, let’s bring the spotlight back onto a rockabilly-inspired artist: Taylor Hollingsworth.

Praised for his impressive guitar skills, Taylor Hollingsworth embarked on what he thought would be a brief tour with Bright Eyes‘ Conor Oberst as a member of the Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band. From that tour, however, Hollingsworth and the other bandmates were mined for their musical cohesiveness and became integral players in Conor Oberst’s second album Outer South.

Since the tour, Hollingsworth released his latest album Life With a Slow Ear on Oberst’s record label Team Love. Life With a Slow Ear is a collection of minimalist acoustic songs that reminisce in the nostalgia of Southern blues and rock music but remains contemporary with some punk influences as well. The entire album is capped off with Hollingsworth’s idiosyncratic voice.

Scroll through the slideshow above to check out Taylor Hollingsworth’s Top 10 favorite songs of the moment!

Related: Asthmatic Kitty Records Co-Founder Lowell Brams Top 10 Songs

Make Face Beauty – Make Pretty Music