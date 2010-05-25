StyleCaster
Weekend Playlist – Rockabilly Inspired Artist Taylor Hollingsworth Shares His Top 10 Songs

Weekend Playlist – Rockabilly Inspired Artist Taylor Hollingsworth Shares His Top 10 Songs

Attention-wise, blues and Southern rock music seem to take the back burner to the current craze of lo-fi (along with its offspring glo-fi) and hazy rock. Alas, let’s bring the spotlight back onto a rockabilly-inspired artist: Taylor Hollingsworth.

Praised for his impressive guitar skills, Taylor Hollingsworth embarked on what he thought would be a brief tour with Bright EyesConor Oberst as a member of the Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band. From that tour, however, Hollingsworth and the other bandmates were mined for their musical cohesiveness and became integral players in Conor Oberst’s second album Outer South.

Since the tour, Hollingsworth released his latest album Life With a Slow Ear on Oberst’s record label Team Love. Life With a Slow Ear is a collection of minimalist acoustic songs that reminisce in the nostalgia of Southern blues and rock music but remains contemporary with some punk influences as well. The entire album is capped off with Hollingsworth’s idiosyncratic voice.

"Side O' The Road" by Creedence Clearwater Revival (Willy and the Poor Boys)
"Come On" by Chuck Berry (The Chess Box)
"Trigger Happy" by Weird Al Yankovic (Off the Deep End)
"I Put a Spell on You" by Screaming Jay Hawkins (Cow Fingers and Mosquito Pie)
"Look Up" by Charlie Feathers (I Ain't Done Yet)
"You Can't Imagine" by Lee Hazlewood and Anne Margaret (The Cowboy & The Lady)
"Please Don't Bury Me" by John Prine (Sweet Revenge)
"Run Chicken Run" by Felice Brothers (Yonder is the Clock)
"Country Boy" by Ricky Skaggs (16 Biggest Hits)
"Soul Suckin' Jerk" by Beck (Loser)
