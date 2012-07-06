Weekend Playlist: 30 Pool Party Essentials

With the 4th of July falling in the middle of the week this year, some folks have been given the perfect excuse to start our weekend early and succumb to five full days of partying. Even if you have to go back to work after the holiday before the real weekend begins, freedom and relaxation are only a few short hours away. Hold on to that heady summer holiday buzz by throwing on this weekend’s playlist to keep the party going.

Now that the warm weather is in full swing, there’s no better way to spend your lazy summer days than hanging by the pool with friends, catching some rays and enjoying good music, drinks, and company. In order to keep that summer holiday spirit from the 4th alive, we decided to provide you with some jams for the perfect weekend pool party.

From indie rock to more party-hardy tunes, this mix is great for any time of the day. Transition from a relaxing day lounging poolside to a wild rooftop at night accompanied by the sounds of some of the summer’s hottest artists.

Beat the heat and splash around to these happy summer jams that are sure to keep the party going. Stream all 30 tracks below via Spotify and enjoy another perfect summer weekend!

Image via [weheartit]