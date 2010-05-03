Weekend Playlist – The Morning Benders Top 10 Favorite Songs Includes Mariah Carey And Kanye West

There are many subdivisions within the ballad family. There’s the love ballad: a song performed with knockout vocals that quickly becomes the #1 “Our Song” for newlyweds regardless of the bittersweet lyrics. There’s the power ballad: a song reserved for arena-sized audiences, usually performed in a power-stance before being exclusively used to entertain sports buffs during halftime shows. Finally, there’s the ongoing ballad: a song that transcends its time period and is played every single time you have your heart broken, whether it’s at 14 or 24-years old…

Indie rock group The Morning Benders falls into the last group by combining an array of musical genres and periods including 1950s pop, California surfer and experimental rock into their sound. Although the San Franscian native band has been on the scene for two years now, their latest album Big Echo (which was co-produced by Grizzly Bear‘s Chris Taylor) launched the band into the spotlight of the indie scene. Since the album’s release, it has been welcomed with open arms by music tastemakers including reigning critic Pitchfork who crowned The Morning Benders the Best New Music title. The ambitiously robust sound of The Morning Benders combined with their accessible and nostalgic lyrics make the band a well-rounded powerhouse.

Check below for the in-studio music video for The Morning Benders’ single Excuses. Plus, the band was so kind as to send us a list of their favorite songs tunes that will keep them company as they tour with Danger Mouse and The Shins‘ side project Broken Bells. (Which includes surprise surprise Mariah Carey!) Scroll below for the playlist or click here for tour dates.



1. “Watching You Without Me” by Kate Bush (Hounds of Love)



Click here to buy.

2. “Lady Daydream” by Twin Sister (Color Your Life)



Click here to buy.

3. ” It’s All Right / For Sentimental Reasons (Medley”) [Live @ Harlem Square] by Sam Cooke (One Night Stand – Sam Cooke Live At The Harlem Square Club, 1963)



Click here to buy.

4. “Heaven’s On Fire” by The Radio Dept. (Heaven’s On Fire)



Click here to buy.

5. “Out Go The Lights” by Spoon (Transference)



Click here to buy.

6. “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey (Daydream)



Click here to buy.

7. “Jim Cain” by Bill Callahan (Sometimes I Wish I Were An Eagle)



Click here to buy.

8. “Take It Easy” By Surfer Blood (Astro Coast)



Click here to buy.

9. “Paranoid” By Kanye West (808s and Heartbreak)



Click here to buy.

10. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton (Jolene)



Click here to buy.

Related:

Weekend Playlist – May 2010 Releases

Weekend Playlist- The Grates Pick Their Top 10