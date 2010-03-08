Weekend Playlist: Mon Khmer’s SXSW Drive Playlist

The music community is currently revving up for its Fashion Week equivalent: SXSW. Bands are loading up their gear into already overpacked cars and heading down to Austin, Texas for a week-long indie music festival. This is, most likely, when people actually wish they owned a creepy ten-passenger van.

One of StyleCaster’s favorite on-the-rise bands, Mon Khmer, is among the musical elite chosen to play at SXSW– the trade off being the 27-hour drive down south they have ahead of them. It stands to reason, road trip music is an absolute must for bands on the move. Mon Khmer’s lead singer, Hammarsing, shares his top 10 favorite songs for the epic drive.

Click here for a full list of Mon Khmer’s tour dates!

1. “Bo Diddley” by Bo Diddley (The Chess Box)



I can’t name the number of great songs that have been based entirely or influenced by his rhythms– absolute genius. (Click here to purchase.)

2. “Bettlebum” by Blur (Blur)



I wish I’d written this song. The outro is so damn good– Damon Albarns’ melody and Graham Coxon’s guitar lines support each other perfectly. (Click here to purchase.)

3. “Needle in the Camel’s Eye” by Brian Eno (Here Come the Warm Jets)



It’s easy to pretend to know the words and scream along to this one and dance around like a monkey, which I have done in front of complete strangers. (Click here to purchase.)

4. “Only Love Can Break Your Heart” by St. Etienne (Foxbase Alpha)



I can’t remember who did this remix, but it’s sheer 90s Euro dance-pop magic. (Click here to purchase.)

5. “Cat People” by Giorgio Moroder and David Bowie (Cat People)



Another one of David Bowie’s collaborations that just worked out in the best possible way. The alternate version with Stevie Ray Vaughn playing guitar was the first version I had heard, and I love it, but this one has more of an edge. (Click here to purchase.)

6. “Bizarre Love Triangle” by New Order (Bizarre Love Triangle)

Put this on anytime and you’ll feel good. (Click here to purchase.)



7. “Emotional Rescue” by Rolling Stones (Emotional Rescue)



Put this song on at any party and everyone will dance. Bill Wyman is one of the most underrated bass players. (Click here to purchase.)

8. “Fashion Party” by Danielle Lupi (An Italian Story)



Buy this song now! (Click here to purchase.)

9. “Dear Dad” by Chuck Berry (The Chess Box)



It doesn’t matter who’s backing him up, Chuck Berry’s vocals and guitars are way louder than everything else and it sounds amazing. (Click here to purchase.)

10. “My Love for You” by ESG (A South Bronx Story)



I would have chosen to be a drummer in a band like this if I had heard this song when I was a teenager. (Click here to purchase.)

