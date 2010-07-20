Weekend Playlist: Miniature Tigers

Miniature Siberian huskies, miniature iPods, and miniature cupcakes are all superior to their full-sized counterparts. (The only thing that is not better when miniature is candy bars; whoever decided that a square inch of a Snickers bar was “Fun Size” clearly has some issues they need to work through.) Miniature Tigers (both literal and the band) should be added to the list of amazing wee things.

Phoenix native and now Brooklyn-based group Miniature Tigers have been gaining serious momentum since the release of their full-length album Tell It to the Volcano in 2008. Noted for their engrossing and smart lyrics set to lasting hooks, Miniature Tigers has raptured fans of Indie-pop music. Lyricisit and lead singer Charlie Brand‘s gentle vocals tenderly express personal experiences but with a humorous kick, all layered over catchy lo-fi inspired guitar riffs and drum beats.

Featuring contributions by Neon Indian and produced by The Morning Benders frontman Chistopher Chu, Miniature Tigers’ album Fortress is slated for a July 27 release. In the meantime, check out the music video for their fan-favorite single, “Cannibal Queen” below and scroll through the images above for a taste of what Miniature Tigers is listening to now!

Earlier: Music Monday – Girl To Watch VV Brown’s Top 10