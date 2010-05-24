StyleCaster
Weekend Playlist – Mickey Mouse Clubber Matt Morris Picks His Top 10

Janice
by
If you were under the impression that the Mickey Mouse Club was strictly an incubating tank for pop royalty (e.g. spawning X-Tina, J. Timberlake and (It’s) Britney (Bitch) on the world) you are politely misinformed. Former Mouseketeer Matt Morris came away from the Disney troupe with some pop sensibilities, naturally, and went on to write songs for his fellow alum Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

While the music he pens for other artists may be as poppy as shaken soda, Morris’s own music falls into a broader music genre the singer/songwriter draws inspiration from alternative to soul music. Taking songwriting cues from his father country phenom Gary Morris, Matt has cultivated his sound into a soothing and romantic sound that manages to stay on the right side of socially aware. Recently Morris partnered with Justin Timberlake to perform and record a cover of Jeff Buckley’s ballad, “Hallelujah” to raise funds for the Hope for Haiti Telethon.

In a coup of Disney-love, Morris released his album When Everything Breaks Open, which was produced by Justin Timberlake and released on JT’s record label Tenman Records, earlier this year.

Scroll through the slideshow above for Matt Morris’s list of his Top 10 favorite songs of the moment and check out Morris’s live performance of, “Live Forever” for iheartradio below!

"Bad Romance" by Lady Gaga (The Fame Monster)
It makes my car sound like a jam-packed stadium.
Matt Morris

"Silvia" by Miike Snow (Miike Snow)
Infectious electro, but still completely soulful.
"Cucurrucucu Paloma" by Caetano Veloso (Fina Estampa Ao Vivo)
Classico!
"That Year" by Brandi Carlile (Give Up The Ghost)
For when the sky gets a tad overcast and nostalgia sets in...
"Cold Care Love" by Rihanna (Rated R)
I love that she was bold enough to put a long-form, 6+ minute song on her album. Plus, the melody? The beat? The vulnerability in the lyrics? Killer.
"Nature Anthem" by Grandaddy (Artist's Choice, Below the Radio)
It's a happiness mantra. Reminds me of being a kid.
"Sealion" by Feist (The Reminder)
I still can't get enough of this song. If this song were on a cassette tape, I'd have totally worn it out by now.
"Zombie" by Jay Brannan (In Living Cover)
I'm a huge fan of the original (by The Cranberries), and Jay does it justice.
"All creates of Our God and King" by Patty Griffin  (Downtown Church)
One of my all-time favorite hymns by one of my all-time favorite singers.
"Lilac Wine" by Jeff Buckley (Grace)
No Top 10 list is complete without a song from this man.
