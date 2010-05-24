Weekend Playlist – Mickey Mouse Clubber Matt Morris Picks His Top 10

If you were under the impression that the Mickey Mouse Club was strictly an incubating tank for pop royalty (e.g. spawning X-Tina, J. Timberlake and (It’s) Britney (Bitch) on the world) you are politely misinformed. Former Mouseketeer Matt Morris came away from the Disney troupe with some pop sensibilities, naturally, and went on to write songs for his fellow alum Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

While the music he pens for other artists may be as poppy as shaken soda, Morris’s own music falls into a broader music genre the singer/songwriter draws inspiration from alternative to soul music. Taking songwriting cues from his father country phenom Gary Morris, Matt has cultivated his sound into a soothing and romantic sound that manages to stay on the right side of socially aware. Recently Morris partnered with Justin Timberlake to perform and record a cover of Jeff Buckley’s ballad, “Hallelujah” to raise funds for the Hope for Haiti Telethon.

In a coup of Disney-love, Morris released his album When Everything Breaks Open, which was produced by Justin Timberlake and released on JT’s record label Tenman Records, earlier this year.

In a coup of Disney-love, Morris released his album When Everything Breaks Open, which was produced by Justin Timberlake and released on JT's record label Tenman Records, earlier this year.

