Weekend Playlist: Jeff the Brotherhood

Garage punk will always have an unabashedly chaotic feel to the music where it becomes difficult to clearly decipher and define what exactly is happening within a song. While this slapdash genre leaves the doors wide open for musical interpretation, Jeff the Brotherhood manages to decisively break down rock music to its fundamentals to cohesively create coherent music.

Nashville-based brothers Jake and Jamin Orall makeup the stylish and decisively loose noise pop Jeff the Brotherhood. Together, the two brothers released their album Heavy Days earlier this year securing their position as a favorite among the Indie community.

Check below for Jeff the Brotherhood’s music video for their single “Bone Jam” and scroll through the slideshow above for a list of the duo’s top 10 favorite songs of the moment!

Related: Going Viral – Ok Go’s Funny New Music Video

