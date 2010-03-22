Weekend Playlist: Hey Champ’s Music Roundup

Not to offend my DJ friends, but I don’t understand how DJing works per se. There are remixes, playlists, mix tapes, and mashups to be “spun” at gigs, parties, and sets. Actually, “spinning” doesn’t even make sense anymore considering most DJ sets are done on iTunes over vinyl. Personally, I set my iPod to shuffle with the criss-crossing arrows and call it a DJ set. Just like how the fax machine works, DJing is a mystery to me.

However, with all that said, it is a true find when you listen to genuine mashup DJ producing. Hey Champ provides one of those instances. Remixing the likes of Passion Pit, opening for Justice, and collaborating with The Cool Kids, Hey Champ has established themselves as brilliant tastemakers in the dance community. Check out their music playlist so you too can work your way towards becoming a DJing influencer!

1. “Sweet Talkin’ Women” by E.L.O. ( Out of the Blue)



2. “Don’t Lose My Number” by Phil Collins (No Jacket Required)



3. “Funeral For a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding” by Elton John (Goodbye Yellow Brick Road)



4. “Gin Nation” by Tiger & Woods

5. “Why” by Carly Simon (Clouds In My Coffee)



6. “Flash” by Queen (The A-Z of Queen Vol. 1)



7. “Remind Me” by Patrice Rushen (Straight From The Heart)



8. “What I Mean” (Aloud Remix) by Modjo



9. “The Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let it Roll)” by George Harrison (All Things Must Pass)



10. “Let’s Take Off (Far Away)” by Dam-Funk (Toeachizown)



