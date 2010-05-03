Weekend Playlist – The Grates Picks Top 10 Favorite Songs

The Grates‘ lead singer Patience Hodgson is like one of those Chinese firecrackers that you throw on the ground; it’s mind-blowing that so much raw energy and sound can come from such a tiny little source. Albeit Hodgson sounds less like a gun being shot and more like pop-rock so together they have this kinetic balance.

The Australian band (which has since re-located to Brooklyn) has received critical acclaim from the likes of music tastemakers such as NME and Rolling Stone for their raucous and unabashed approach to bubble-gum pop music. Having spent two years on an aggressive tour that took The Grates from their homeland to Europe and stateside, The Grates have cultivated a dominating stage presence with Hodgson donning anything body-conscious and flashy including a purple Batsuit take that Lady Gaga! Their knack for true performances and catchy songs have made The Grates favorites in the indie scene.

Suffice it to say we’re big fans, which is why we were even more pleased to get some killer music recommendations from the band.

Check out The Grates’ top 10 favorite songs of the moment and their music video for their single Burn Bridges below!



1. “I Have No Fun” by Vivian Girls (Everything Goes Wrong)



2. “Jesus Stole My Girlfriend” by Violent Soho (Violent Soho)



3. “Bhang Bhang, Im a Burnout” by Dum Dum Girls (I Will Be)



4. “Gay Human Bones” by Harlem (Hippies)



5. “Kungun” by Love Is All (Two Thousand and Ten Injuries)



6. “We Talk Like Machines” by Savoir Adore (In The Wooded Forest)



7. “Martin Luther King Day” by Times New Viking (Born Again Revisited)



8. “Slave Labor” by Mariachi El Bronx (Mariachi El Bronx)



9. “Son The Father” by Fucked Up (The Chemisty of Common Life)



10. “Young Hearts Spark Fire” by Japandroids (Post-Nothing)



