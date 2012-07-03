Happy Fourth of July! 50 Red, White and Blue Songs to Light Up the Sky

With the summer season now in full swing, everyone is looking forward to America’s favorite holiday. Now that the Fourth of July is rapidly approaching, we can bet you’re dreaming of nothing but good ol’ fireworks and freedom.

For our latest playlist, we’re mixing together some amazing artists — both old and new — all singing about our favorite colors: red, white and blue. These all-American songs are sure to put you in that patriotic spirit, and what better way to prepare for the upcoming festivities? From fireworks to red solo cups, there’s a song to go along with everything we love best about this awesome summer holiday — whether you’re heading to the beach, a classic family BBQ, or a day out on the water.

It’s time to make like Miley and kick off this party in the U.S.A. with StyleCaster‘s most patriotic weekend playlist yet. Stream all 50 tracks below via Spotify and let us know what your holiday plans are in the comments section underneath!

[spotifyplaybutton play=”spotify:user:stylecaster:playlist:3QVNoOZbOzKNwKH2DlecBV”]

Image via [tumblr]