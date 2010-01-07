Weekend Playlist: The Drums’ Top Ten Songs

For me, there are two types of people in the world right now: the people who are swept up in the fervent, wholehearted performances of The Drums, and the fuddy-duddies (oh yes, I went there) who scoff at people on dance floors. Regardless of your stance, you have never seen someone play a tambourine with more fanatic passion than the boys of The Drums.

It’s with this zeal for performing that highly energetic, Indie-pop sensation The Drums have graced countless Top 10 lists in 2009 and gained the attention of Rolling Stone magazine and The New York Times. This week, The Drums grace the cover of UK music magazine NME, accompanied by the tagline: “New York’s official coolest new band… the most contagiously energetic NYC band of the past 10 years.” While this may be somewhat of a sweeping generalization, it’s hard to shy away from the unabashed performances of The Drums.

For a special weekend playlist, The Drums offer up their current top 10 favorite songs. With that said, if The Drums are the coolest band right now, and these are the songs that The Drums think are cool, then the transitive property would tell us that these are the absolutely coolest songs of the moment, no? Just something to ponder as you listen to The Drums’ Weekend Top 10 playlist!



1. “French Navy” by Camera Obscura (My Maudlin Career)





2. “Make Out Point” by The Young Friends (North End/ South End)





3. “The Borders of This Land” by Cats on Fire (Our Temperance Movement)



4. “It’s My Own Cheating Heart That Makes Me Cry” by Glasvegas (Glasvegas)



5. “The Champagne Anthem” by Champagne Riot (December Slopes)





6. “That’s All This Is” by The Field Mice (Other Galaxies)



7. “Don’t Shout at Me” by Harvey Williams (Rebellion)



8. “17 Berlin” by My Favorite (Love at Absolute Zero)



9. “So Catch Him” by Blueboy (Unisex)



10. “Pale Spectre” by The Wake (Here Comes Everybody + Singles)





