Weekend Playlist: DJ Mick Boogie (Plus, StyleCaster Summer Concert Series!)

Have you ever been to a party, passively listening to the music and think to yourself, “I am not drunk enough for this. Is this, ‘Brickhouse’?!?” The music is two notches above a Sweet Sixteen party and… just awful. On the other hand, have you ever been to a party with a killer DJ and when you enter the party to a booming bass, in your mind, you’re starring in a music video? After that, every song the DJ plays is “your song” as in, “This is totally my song/my jam/about me!!”

Those are the best kind of DJs that can predict just what you need to hear to and keep the party going. International DJ Mick Boogie is one DJ that becomes the life blood of a party. Longtime fans of Mick Boogie, StyleCaster invited him to curate a soundtrack, Sounds from the Front Row, for the Fall/Winter 2010 New York Fashion Week a playlist jam-packed with mashups of our favorite rap acts such as Jay-Z, pop groups such as Phoenix and Passion Pit, and indie artists such as Beach Fossils. StyleCaster thought Mick would put together yet another killer playlist for us. Check out the slideshow above for his top 10 picks.

Curious to hear Mick Boogie spin? If you’re in New York, come to StyleCaster’s own summer concert series at Santos Party House on Tuesday, June 29th. To RSVP, just become a fan of StyleCaster on Facebook!

Related: School of Seven Bells ‘Disconnect’ On Their Upcoming Album