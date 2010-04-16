Weekend Playlist – DJ Kyle Price Day Drinking Music Picks

During the summer months, drinking during the day is no longer considered a red flag for concern, but instead, a socially acceptable leisure activity. Sipping on Bloody Marys on a toasty summer day, drinking an ice cold beer at a baseball game or downing a frosty margarita at a BBQ are the little pleasures that come with the warmer season.

To coincide with your changeover from Hot Toddy to mojito, here’s a playlist compiled by DJ Kyle Price to play as you enjoy lapping up the sun as well as your summer cocktails.



1. “Mr. Jones” by The Counting Crows (August And Everything After, above)

2. “Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger (Where Have All The Merrymakers Gone?)



3. “Trouble Maker” by Weezer (Weezer)



4. “Zombie” by The Cranberries (No Need to Argue)



5. “Could You Be Loved” by Bob Marley (Legend)



6. “Rhythm Of The Night” by DeBarge (Rhythm Of The Night)



7. “Down On The Corner” by Creedence Clearwater Revival (Willie and the Poor Boys)



8. “Sometime I Rhyme Slow” by Nice & Smooth (Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed)



9.”Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol (Billy Idol with Generation X)



10. “Just A Friend” by Biz Markie (Just A Friend EP)



11. Bonus: “Mellow Fellow” by B.o.B. (12th Dimension EP)



