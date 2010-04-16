StyleCaster
Weekend Playlist – DJ Kyle Price Day Drinking Music Picks

During the summer months, drinking during the day is no longer considered a red flag for concern, but instead, a socially acceptable leisure activity. Sipping on Bloody Marys on a toasty summer day, drinking an ice cold beer at a baseball game or downing a frosty margarita at a BBQ are the little pleasures that come with the warmer season.

To coincide with your changeover from Hot Toddy to mojito, here’s a playlist compiled by DJ Kyle Price to play as you enjoy lapping up the sun as well as your summer cocktails.

1. “Mr. Jones” by The Counting Crows (August And Everything After, above)
Click here to purchase.

2. “Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger (Where Have All The Merrymakers Gone?)
Click here to purchase.

3. “Trouble Maker” by Weezer (Weezer)
Click here to purchase

4. “Zombie” by The Cranberries (No Need to Argue)
Click here to purchase.

5. “Could You Be Loved” by Bob Marley (Legend)
Click here to purchase.

6. “Rhythm Of The Night” by DeBarge (Rhythm Of The Night)
Click here to purchase.

7. “Down On The Corner” by Creedence Clearwater Revival (Willie and the Poor Boys)
Click here to purchase.

8. “Sometime I Rhyme Slow” by Nice & Smooth (Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed)
Click here to purchase.

9.”Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol (Billy Idol with Generation X)
Click here to purchase.

10. “Just A Friend” by Biz Markie (Just A Friend EP)
Click here to purchase.

11. Bonus: “Mellow Fellow” by B.o.B. (12th Dimension EP)
Click here to purchase.

