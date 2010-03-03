Weekend Playlist: Class Actress’ Road Trip Soundtrack

The term singer-songwriter conjures up a few stereotypical archetypes:

1. The boy with an acoustic guitar, but no real musical talent. At some point, you may or may not have defensively declared him to be “sensitive,” “misunderstood,” and/or “the love of your life.”

2. The hippie girl who is amazingly pretty, always has a guitar on-hand, but never actually plays it in front of anybody.

3. John Mayer— before all this Jennifer Aniston/Jessica-Simpson business went down.

Elizabeth Harper of electro-pop trio, Class Actress, doesn’t fit any of the above descriptions– but, she is definitely a singer-songwriter. Harper’s vocal talents take center stage in the sound of the new-wave pop group, who collaborated with producer Mark Richardson. Her ethereal and trilling voice is enhanced by vintage synths– drawing comparisons between Class Actress and such illustrious bands as New Order, Chairlift, and The Smiths.

Signed to Chris Taylor of Grizzly Bear‘s label, Terrible Records, Class Actress has been taking the indie-rock music world by storm. Their EP, Journal of Ardency, received acclaim from Pitchfork and New York Mag— placing the trio at the top of indie enthusiasts’ must-see lists. Check here for a full list of tour dates for Class Actress before the band makes its way to Austin, Texas for SXSW.

Below, Class Actress front woman, Elizabeth Harper, shares her playlist (and commentary)– perfect for any road trips to Austin that you may have planned!



1. “Invitation to Love” by CFCF (Continent)



I'm accepting this invitation.



2. “If You Want” by Depeche Mode (Some Great Reward)



Resonating lyrics: "You can come with me if you want to/Even though you may still not want to."

3. “Terminally Chill” by Neon Indian (Psychic Chasms)



Saw them kill this on Fallon. I'm going to cover this song.



4. “Wild Horses” by Prefab Sprout (The Comeback)



Resonating Lyrics: "I'm a wolf with an eye for the ponies."



5. “She Needs My Love” by The Dream (LoveHate)



I love R&B and The Dream is such an amazing producer– so sexy, and crazy, and cool.

6. “Can’t Get You Outta My Head” by Kylie Minogue (Can’t Get You Outta My Head)



I want all of my songs to get stuck in your head like this one does– very repetitive, yet somehow remains completely interesting.



7. “When You Were Mine” by Prince (Dirty Mind)



Resonating Lyrics: "Oh girl, when you were mine/I used to let you wear all of my clothes."



8. “Criminal World” by Metro (Metro)



Bowie later covered this, but I love the original.



9. “Softly Over” by Yaz (You and Me Both)



Love the, 'bop, bop, bops.' Vincent Clarke is a straight up synth genius.