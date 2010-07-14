Weekend Playlist: The Christmas Lights

Christmas lights conjure to wildly different images. The first are warm images of Christmas past with the lights reflecting off the tinsel on your tree a nostalgic time when you didn’t buy Non-Fat Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix with No Sugar Added to avoid, “the holiday bulge.” The second are aching images of you dauntingly balanced atop a ladder and hyper-extending to hang Christmas lights only to realize you didn’t test them in an outlet before hand.

It’s interesting that Maryland-based band The Christmas Lights (like its holiday namesake) also strikes an interesting balance between fun and the darkly ominous. The Christmas Lights’ sound resonates for both its ethereal electronic beats and eerie vocals and melodies. Their debut album Walk Like a Human earned the band popularity in the northeast for its powerful synths and lead singer Kenny Tompkins’s powerful but harnessed voice.

Scroll through the above slideshow to check out Christmas Lights’ top 10 favorite songs of the moment!

Related: Weekend Playlist – DJ Mick Boogie