Weekend Playlist: The Christmas Lights

Christmas lights conjure to wildly different images. The first are warm images of Christmas past with the lights reflecting off the tinsel on your tree a nostalgic time when you didn’t buy Non-Fat Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix with No Sugar Added to avoid, “the holiday bulge.” The second are aching images of you dauntingly balanced atop a ladder and hyper-extending to hang Christmas lights only to realize you didn’t test them in an outlet before hand.
It’s interesting that Maryland-based band The Christmas Lights (like its holiday namesake) also strikes an interesting balance between fun and the darkly ominous. The Christmas Lights’ sound resonates for both its ethereal electronic beats and eerie vocals and melodies. Their debut album Walk Like a Human earned the band popularity in the northeast for its powerful synths and lead singer Kenny Tompkins’s powerful but harnessed voice.
Scroll through the above slideshow to check out Christmas Lights’ top 10 favorite songs of the moment!
Related: Weekend Playlist – DJ Mick Boogie
"Conversation 16" by The National (High Violet)
This song makes us feel like we've just read a Bret Easton Ellis novel. We've listened to it everyday this summer.
Click here to purchase.
"Strange Terrain" by Circa Survive (Blue Sky Noise)
We toured with these guys and sang this song with them every night. It brings back a lot of great memories. I challenge you to not relate to this song.
Click here to purchase.
"Kidz Are So Small" by Deerhoof (Friend Opportunity)
This song gets away with a very minimalist arrangement. It walks a fine line between art and pop sucessfully. I think anyone could enjoy this song. It lives in many musical worlds all at once.
Click here to purchase.
"Here are the Problems" by Good Old War (Good Old War).
These guys are like the new Simon and Garfunkel. We like everything they do. We had the pleasure of touring with them and got to love them as people as well.
Click here to purchase.
"Excuses" by Morning Benders (Big Echo)
A new twist on a classic style. It's hard to find a middle ground between Etta James and Neutral Milk Hotel, but this song does it.
Click here to purchase.
"You Can Have What You Want" by Papercuts (You Can Have What You Want)
I rarely instantly love a song, but this one got me in the first 10 seconds.
Click here to purchase.
"Gobbledigook" by Sigur Ros (Med Sud I Eyrum Vid Spilum Endalaust)
If these guys are actually human, we don't want to know. We like to think of them as aliens with a highly refined sense of beauty.
Click here to purchase.
"Take Pills" by Panda Bear (Person Pitch)
This is a couple years old now, but we still obsess over it. It starts as a WTF listening experience, and slowly becomes a heart to heart with a good friend.
Click here to purchase.
"Low Hum Blue Light" by Emil
Beautiful words and beautiful sounds from a very obscure Baltimore, Maryland group.
Click here to purchase.