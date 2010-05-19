StyleCaster
Weekend Playlist: Asthmatic Kitty Records Co-Founder Lowell Brams Top 10 Songs

Co-Founder and director of Asthmatic Kitty Records Lowell Brams isn’t one to rely on being popular by association. Sure Brams may be the stepfather of music virtuoso Sufjan Stevens, but that shouldn’t detract from his extensive work with Asthmatic Kitty. Brams expanded the independent record label from repping a then emerging Sufjan Stevens to releasing artists including My Brightest Diamond and The Welcome Wagon. Asthmatic Kitty now boasts a presence across the United States in Wyoming, Indiana and New York. Most recently Brams released an album, Music for Insomnia, a collection of experimental and ambient songs that features collaborations with stepson Sufjan Stevens and The National‘s Bryce Dessner.

Check out Lowell Brams’ sampling of favorite songs. “These come from a list of nearly a thousand songs I love, so trying to pick ten was painful,” he explained. “But these gems trance me every time.”

1 of 11

"Roll On, Mississippi" by Boswell Sisters (1931), (Boswell Sisters)
Click here to purchase.

"Meet Me Down in Foggy Bottom" by Fred McDowell (1970), (The Best of Mississipi Fred McDowell)
Click here to purchase.

"Everybody Cryin', Mercy" by Mose Allison (1968), (I've Been Doin' Some Thinkin')
Click here to purchase.

"Myself When I Am Real" by Charles Mingus (1963), (Mingus Plays Piano)
Click here to purchase.

"Complainte Pour St. Catherine" by McGarrigle Sisters (1978), (Kate & Anna McGarrigle)
Click here to purchase.

"Oh Well" by Fleetwood Mac with Peter Green (1968), (Supernatural - An Anthology)
Click here to purchase.

"Love Letters" by Ketty Lester (1962), (Love Letters/But Not For Me)
Click here to purchase.

"The Train and the River" by Jimmy Guiffre Trio (1956), (The Sound of Jazz)
Click here to purchase.

"Louie Louie" by The Kingsmen (1963), (The Best of the Kingsmen)
Click here to purchase

"I Only Have Eyes for You" by The Flamingos (1959)
Click here to purchase.

"Feathers" by Eric Dolphy Quartet (1960)
Click here to purchase.

