Weekend Playlist: Asthmatic Kitty Records Co-Founder Lowell Brams Top 10 Songs

Co-Founder and director of Asthmatic Kitty Records Lowell Brams isn’t one to rely on being popular by association. Sure Brams may be the stepfather of music virtuoso Sufjan Stevens, but that shouldn’t detract from his extensive work with Asthmatic Kitty. Brams expanded the independent record label from repping a then emerging Sufjan Stevens to releasing artists including My Brightest Diamond and The Welcome Wagon. Asthmatic Kitty now boasts a presence across the United States in Wyoming, Indiana and New York. Most recently Brams released an album, Music for Insomnia, a collection of experimental and ambient songs that features collaborations with stepson Sufjan Stevens and The National‘s Bryce Dessner.

Check out Lowell Brams’ sampling of favorite songs. “These come from a list of nearly a thousand songs I love, so trying to pick ten was painful,” he explained. “But these gems trance me every time.”