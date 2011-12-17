Weekend Pinterest Picks: Awesome Accessories For Any Outfit

It can get tricky when you’ve become bored with your closet. The t-shirts and blouses all start to blur into one while the row after row of “been there/done that” skirts just make you want to scream. Trust us, we know — we’ve been there too.

But, when it seems like your paycheck can’t budge any more (thank you, holiday shopping), we found that accessories are a surefire way to update any drab outfit. We decided to check out other trendsetters on Pinterest to see who’s been sporting some seriously killer accessories.

Click through the slideshow to see our top picks!

