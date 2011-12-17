Weekend Pinterest Picks: Awesome Accessories For Any Outfit

It can get tricky when you’ve become bored with your closet. The t-shirts and blouses all start to blur into one while the row after row of “been there/done that” skirts just make you want to scream. Trust us, we know — we’ve been there too.
But, when it seems like your paycheck can’t budge any more (thank you, holiday shopping), we found that accessories are a surefire way to update any drab outfit. We decided to check out other trendsetters on Pinterest to see who’s been sporting some seriously killer accessories.
We love how she updates a simple combo of jeans and button-down with a statement necklace. She automatically looks effortlessly stylish and comfortable all in one. Win!
Posted by Onnie Nichole.
With such an extreme silhouette due to her major bell-bottoms (which we're totally obsessed with), she was smart to keep necklaces to a minimum. She adds some chunk with bangles that add the perfect accent.
Posted by Jerilyn Brunson.
Yes, her necklace is amazing. But what really caught our eye was the juxtaposition of the studded belt with such refined blouse and blazer. The icing on the cake? Her pinky ring, which we're trying to hunt down at this very moment.
Posted by Dana Ritterbusch.
With such a cute and busy print on her pants, she was smart to keep her accessories simple. We love the punch of white on her sunglasses to top off the look.
Posted by Katie Rose.
Yes, she is wearing all black. But, with a punch of leopard print on her scarf, her outfit is anything but boring.
Posted by Stephanie Gomes.
We're dying over this chick's various vintage references -- especially the personality glasses!
Posted by Madeline Barger.
Um, the hat. Do we need to say more?
Posted by Veronica.