Weekend Pinterest Picks: 5 Bags For Your Holiday Wishlist

Fact: We’re always looking for a little stylish inspiration. Whether we need a creative pick-me-up for articles or shoots or have a little cash and feel like going on a shopping bender, we’re serious about finding the best of the best. And what better way to gain inspiration than with a pin board? Am I right? Can I get a “hell yeah!”?

Pinterest always gives us some great outfit inspirations, but lately we’ve been obsessing over all the handbags that have been popping up on our feed. (If we love anything more than shopping, it’s a good handbag.) Check out out top picks of the week and by all means, feel free to add them to your holiday wishlist too.

I'd give my first born for a Celine box tote!

Coach always inspires us!

Mulberry has got it going on!

Keep it cool with Marc Jacobs!

Nothing like an Hermes Birkin.

