Weekend Party Snaps: ROCKBEACH, Bijules Screening and More

Summertime parties were in full effect this past weekend in New York, with events happening all over in the city, from Manhattan to Rockaway Beach. Whether you were rocking out at the Four Tet and SBTRKT event at MoMA PS1, or getting your dance on at the Swimming With Sharks party at The Standard Hotel with Stretch Armstrong and Cosmic Kids, the options were both awesome and endless.

To check out the photos from a few of this weekend’s happenings, including the BIJULES fashion film screening, Jelly New York and TOPMAN’s ROCKBEACH party and Ciroc’s Celebration of Summer pool party, be sure to click through the snaps in the slideshow above!