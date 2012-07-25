Weekend Getaway: Provincetown, Massachusetts

While we’d fantasized about hitting the French Riviera this summer, we decided to find our own eclectic coastal enclave that wouldn’t clean out our summer clutch. Enter: the charming hamlet of Provincetown, set on the tip of Cape Cod’s curling finger. This historic fishing town and artists colony is, simply put, a delectable destination.
P-town is the perfect spot to roll up your harem pants and hop on a rented bike to explore endless dunes and beaches along the National Seashore's eight mile paved bike trail. One minute you're in the bohemian heart of the town, and the next you can be strolling atop the mammoth sand dunes without another soul in sight.
It’s perfect for a breezy whale-watching cruise, which you can board from MacMillan Wharf, to watch the big fish. For beachy days, those in the know sprawl on the shimmering sand of Herring Cove Beach, with its long calm stretch of ocean, which faces west to take in the glorious sunset. Be warned, however, that the south section of the beach can get very bar indeed, so keep close to the picnic area if you want to keep your bikini on.
Quaint meets kitsch on the main thoroughfare of Commercial Street where people watching is the main event. This main road is where drag queens – promoting their nightly shows – artists and tourists collide.
Aside from people watching, Commercial Street is home to a number of thrift stores, sweet second hand book stores, antique stores and galleries.
The National Seashore's eight mile paved bike trail is the perfect activity on a weekend escape. The trails feature beautiful views of the ocean and dunes at the tip of Cape Cod. But make sure to stay hydrated - the eight mile loop can take about two hours to complete!
Find serenity in this beautiful town atop the mammoth sand dunes - the pristine white sands and beautiful ocean view doesn't hurt either.
When you find yourself out here, a must see is MacMillan Wharf. Here you'll find activities including whale-watching boats, fishing charters, high-speed ferries, and even party boats.
Herring Cove Beach, only one mile away from town, is best known for it's beautiful sand, whale spotting, and amazing sunsets. It's no wonder picnicking is a favorite pastime in this spot.
Just past the parking area for Herring Cove Beach, you'll find a small sand lot that leads you to Hatches Harbor. The trail to Hatches Harbor spans across a beautiful salt marsh. You'll see views of Cape Cod Bay and Race Point Lighthouse along with views of the historic Coast Guard station and the Old Harbor Lifesaving Station.