Weekend Getaway: Provincetown, Massachusetts

While we’d fantasized about hitting the French Riviera this summer, we decided to find our own eclectic coastal enclave that wouldn’t clean out our summer clutch. Enter: the charming hamlet of Provincetown, set on the tip of Cape Cod’s curling finger. This historic fishing town and artists colony is, simply put, a delectable destination.

P-town is the perfect spot to roll up your harem pants and hop on a rented bike to explore endless dunes and beaches along the National Seashore’s eight mile paved bike trail. One minute you’re in the bohemian heart of the town, and the next you can be strolling atop the mammoth sand dunes without another soul in sight. To smooth out wind whipped hair after a sandy saunter, Dove’s celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend recommends you spritz your tresses with the Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Oil Care Detangler.

It’s perfect for a breezy whale-watching cruise, which you can board from MacMillan Wharf, to watch the big fish. For beachy days, those in the know sprawl on the shimmering sand of Herring Cove Beach, with its long calm stretch of ocean, which faces west to take in the glorious sunset. Be warned, however, that the south section of the beach can get very bar indeed, so keep close to the picnic area if you want to keep your bikini on.

