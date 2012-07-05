Weekend Getaway: 15 Picks to Pack For Cape Cod

There’s nothing we love more than a weekend getaway somewhere away from the office — which, after this hot week with a holiday bang in the middle of it, we’re plotting right now.
We’ve covered the loco Miami culture and vacationing style, and now it’s time to move on to a destination that’s different in every way — Cape Cod, Massachusetts. With its coastal weather and prepster attitude, Cape Cod is perfect for alleviating any city-dwelling blues.
We’re totally obsessed with Cape Cod’s preppy population and love of boat shoes. (When’s the last time you’ve seen someone in the city walking around in a pair of seersucker boat shoes? That’s what we thought.) If you’re more hipster than prepster, well, you might want to pay attention so you don’t look like a fish out of water. From fitted blazers to colored cargos, Cape Cod screams “I’m on a boat.” Seriously, put down your Jeffery Campbells for a hot minute and slide on these Sebagos to look like a local.
Whether you’re headed to a Red Sox game or to whale watch (yes, you can do that here), use this handy packing guide to see what items we’ve hand-picked for your escape to this New England getaway.
Check out our top picks for a stylish getaway to Cape Cod.
Photo:
Stylecaster Pictures/
These cargos are preppy with a wild side. Perfect combo.
J.Crew Luxe Utility Pant, $85, at J.Crew
Photo:
J.Crew/
This structured bag is the perfect mustard color and is just the right amount of polished.
The Leather Satchel Co. 11 Inch Standard, $116, at Need Supply Co.
Photo:
Need Supply Co./
Pair this chambray shirt with a skirt for the evening or a pair of shorts for the day. Win-win.
A.P.C. Chambray Military-Style Shirt, $140, at A.P.C. Store
Photo:
A.P.C./
We love these black twill shorts for a casual day of sightseeing.
Marni Twill Shorts, $400, at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter/
Add this bright orange rope statement necklace to any simple outfit for an instant update.
OGJM Hyacinth Necklace, $150, at J.Crew
Photo:
J.Crew/
This sailboat patterned bikini is totally Cape Cod appropriate.
J.Crew Sailboat Twist-Front Bikini, $52 (top) $46 (bottom), at J.Crew
Photo:
J.Crew/
Cat-eye sunnies are so on-trend right meow. I mean now.
Tom Ford "Nikita" Cat Eye Sunglasses, $360, at Bloomingdale's
Photo:
Bloomingdale's/
A simple blue and white striped cardigan is made even more stylish by adding crochet detailing.
Zara Cardigan with Crochet Detailing, $89.90, at Zara
Photo:
Zara/
A white shirtdress is versatile and preppy chic.
Gap Roll-Sleeve Shirtdress, $59.95, at Gap
Photo:
Gap/
Nautical silk patterned pants are on-point when paired with a chambray shirt.
Tibi Nadia Pant, $410, at Tibi
Photo:
Tibi/
These shoes embody the Cape Cod lifestyle wonderfully and are made for going and doing anything.
Sebago Spinnaker, $95, at Sebago
Photo:
Sebago/
If you plan on rocking a baseball hat, opt for a Red Sox or New England Patriots hat. For the rest of us that aren't so into the sports scene, we suggest these New Era hats from Kenzo.
Kenzo New Era Cap, $70, at Kenzo
Photo:
Kenzo/
We love this tinted lip balm. It's the perfect amount of color when you want a more natural look.
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm, $7, at Burt's Bees
Photo:
Burt's Bees/
This polo is the epitome of nautical, preppy chic. Pair it with a pair of bright shorts for the perfect summer outfit.
Ralph Lauren Big Pony Skinny Mesh Polo, $98, at Ralph Lauren
Photo:
Ralph Lauren/
These summery wedges are simple enough to go with anything but trendy enough to wear for a night out.
Tory Burch Calyca Wedge Sandals, $206.50, at Shopbob
Photo:
Shopbob/