Weekend Cocktail: Winter Dream Hot Chocolate



Looking for a winter drink to warm up your weekend? Look no further than the Winter Dream Hot Chocolate perfected at the St. Regis in Deer Valley. Make a few, relax by a fireplace, and pretend that you are enjoying an après-ski cocktail (whether or not you are).

Winter Dream Hot Chocolate Adapted From the St. Regis Deer Valley (pictured above)

Ingredients

2 cups (half liter) of whole milk

3 tablespoons unsweetened Dutch cocoa powder

2 to 3 teaspoons of agave syrup or preferred sweetener (sugar, rice bran syrup, coconut crystals)

A pinch of ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons Amaretto liqueur

3 tablespoons Baileys Irish Cream liqueur

1/2 cup cold, heavy cream to whip for the topping

Grated nutmeg to garnish

Directions

In a small to medium saucepan, bring milk to just under a boil, then turn the heat down to low. Whisk in the cocoa powder, sweetener and cinnamon until smooth. Add half of each liqueur into two tall mugs. Carefully pour in the hot chocolate. Top with a little whipped cream, or a lot! Garnish with grated nutmeg.

