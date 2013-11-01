Weekend Cocktail: Make The Windsor From the “Diana” Premiere Party

The highly anticipated “Diana” biopic starring Naomi Watts makes its debut today in theaters and we couldn’t be more excited to see it. How do we plan on celebrating? With a cocktail of course. At the premiere party hosted by Cinema Society and Vikingfjord Vodka this week in New York City, attended by everyone from Watts to Princess Charlene of Monaco to Gina Gershon, there were three Princess of Wales themed cocktails on hand—The Royal Violet, Her Majesty, and The Windsor (our personal favorite). Read on for how to make the drink yourself at home!

The Windsor (pictured above)

2.0 oz. Vikingfjord Vodka 80 Proof

1.0 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1.0 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

2.0 oz. Soda

Lemon wedge

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Add Vikingfjord Vodka, St. Germain, and lemon juice then top with soda. Garnish with lemon wedge.

