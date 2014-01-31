Looking for the perfect drink for a winter’s evening? Look no further than The Whiskey Rebellion, which combines Builleit rye, Punt e Mes, vermouth, and orange bitters. The cocktail would fit in perfectly at a winter-inspired dinner party, and pair well with foods like lamb stew, steak, and even a pumpkin soup. Read on for the recipe!
The Whiskey Rebellion (pictured above)
Ingredients
1½ oz. Bulleit rye
½ oz. Punt e Mes
½ oz. Imbue bittersweet vermouth
3 dashes Fee brothers West Indian orange bitters
1 Amarena cherry, for garnish
Directions
Combine rye, vermouths, and bitters in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass; garnish with cherry.
MORE:
Tablescape Inspiration: Welcome to the Navajo Mountain Lodge
Design Challenge: I Need a Bedding Makeover
Weekend Cocktail: The Whiskey Rebellion
Looking for the perfect drink for a winter’s evening? Look no further than The Whiskey Rebellion, which combines Builleit rye, Punt e Mes, vermouth, and orange bitters. The cocktail would fit in perfectly at a winter-inspired dinner party, and pair well with foods like lamb stew, steak, and even a pumpkin soup. Read on for the recipe!
Promoted Stories