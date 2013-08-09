Weekend Cocktail: The Watermelon Agua Fresca

With endless summer sadly coming to a close all too soon, we are celebrating this weekend with a cocktail that screams summer—the watermelon agua fresco (best served in a mason jar and sipped on a porch).
Watermelon Agua Fresa (pictured above)
Ingredients
5 lbs seedless watermelon, cut into quarters, grind removed
8 cups of water
1 1/2 cup sugar
1/2 fresh lime juice
Pinch of salt (helps bring out the sweetness of the watermelon)
1 1/4 cup blanco tequila
Directions
1. Add half of the watermelon to the blender with a half cup of water, half sugar, half lime juice and blend until smooth.
2. Pour into a punch bowl or large serving container.
3. Repeat the process and add it to the container.
4. Now add a pinch of salt, seven cups of water and tequila.
5. Stir well. Serve over ice. Serves 8.
