Weekend Cocktail: The Watermelon Agua Fresca



With endless summer sadly coming to a close all too soon, we are celebrating this weekend with a cocktail that screams summer—the watermelon agua fresco (best served in a mason jar and sipped on a porch).

Watermelon Agua Fresa (pictured above)

Ingredients

5 lbs seedless watermelon, cut into quarters, grind removed

8 cups of water

1 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 fresh lime juice

Pinch of salt (helps bring out the sweetness of the watermelon)

1 1/4 cup blanco tequila

Directions

1. Add half of the watermelon to the blender with a half cup of water, half sugar, half lime juice and blend until smooth.

2. Pour into a punch bowl or large serving container.

3. Repeat the process and add it to the container.

4. Now add a pinch of salt, seven cups of water and tequila.

5. Stir well. Serve over ice. Serves 8.