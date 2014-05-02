Weekend Cocktail: Drink Like You Are In NYC’s Coolest New Speakeasy

Want to drink like you are imbibing at a top-secret speakeasy, whether you are or not this weekend? So do we. The Garret, an under-the radar cocktail bar has recently opened in New York City above fast food restaurant Five Guys Burgers and Fries (you actually have to walk through said establishment to get to The Garret through a secret door and up a flight a stairs, though we can say from experience its worth the walk).

One of the best drinks when you get inside is undoubtedly The Early Set Sour. The fine folks behind The Garret shared the recipe with us, and you better believe we’ll be making this often at home from here on out.

The Early Set Sour Adapted From The Garret (pictured above)

1 oz. Blackwell Jamaican Rum

1 oz. Spice Rum

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Maple-infused Simple Syrup

1 egg white

Served up with 1 dash of Angostura bitters

The Garret, 296 Bleecker Street, New York City, garretnyc.com.

