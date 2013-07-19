Weekend Cocktail: Spice Market’s Passion Fruit Sangria

It couldn’t be hotter outside, and what better way to indulge than with a pitcher of sangria. For those on the hunt for a recipe that packs a bit of a punch, Jean-Georges’ Spice Market’s Passion Fruit Sangria is the perfect pick. It will pair well with anything from a burger to sushi, and is perfect for a lazy (and hot) summer afternoon.
Spice Market’s Passion Fruit Sangria (pictured above)
3¼ c. white wine
5¾ oz. orange liqueur
3 oz. simple syrup
3½ oz. passion fruit juice
9 oz. orange juice
1 orange, sliced
1 lime, sliced
¼ pineapple, sliced
15 ginger slices
½ pint blackberries
To make simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Combine all ingredients in a pitcher and stir. Let sit for two hours before serving.
