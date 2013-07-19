Weekend Cocktail: Spice Market’s Passion Fruit Sangria

It couldn’t be hotter outside, and what better way to indulge than with a pitcher of sangria. For those on the hunt for a recipe that packs a bit of a punch, Jean-Georges’ Spice Market’s Passion Fruit Sangria is the perfect pick. It will pair well with anything from a burger to sushi, and is perfect for a lazy (and hot) summer afternoon.

Spice Market’s Passion Fruit Sangria (pictured above)

3¼ c. white wine

5¾ oz. orange liqueur

3 oz. simple syrup

3½ oz. passion fruit juice

9 oz. orange juice

1 orange, sliced

1 lime, sliced

¼ pineapple, sliced

15 ginger slices

½ pint blackberries

To make simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Combine all ingredients in a pitcher and stir. Let sit for two hours before serving.