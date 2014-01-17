Weekend Cocktail: Silver Mojitos With High West Whiskey

Start your weekend off with a punch, and that punch should definitely involve a mojito (or ten). Give your classic mojito a fun twist this weekend using High West Silver Whiskey (produced in Park City, Utah, home of the Sundance Film Festival) instead of rum, for something a bit more interesting. This recipe will not disappoint.

Silver Mojitos (pictured above)

Ingredients

10 mint leaves

1 1/2 ounces High West Silver Whiskey (or white rum)

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 cup ice cubes

1/2 lime

1/2 cup club soda

Directions

Place mint leaves, whiskey, sugar, ice and the juice of 1/2 lime into a cocktail shaker. Shake it like you mean it! Add two more lime wedges and the sugar, and muddle again to release the lime juice. Do not strain the mixture. Fill a glass almost to the top with ice. Pour the lime mixture over the ice, and top the glass with club soda. Stir, taste, and add more sugar if desired. Garnish with lime wedges or mint.

