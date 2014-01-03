Weekend Cocktail: Warm Up With The Rusty Nail

Looking to unwind today? Why not do it with one of the classic scotch-based cocktails, The Rusty Nail. Easy to make, even easier to sip, we know how we will be spending this winter afternoon, that is for sure.

The Rusty Nail (pictured above)

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Scotch

3/4 ounce Drambuie

Lemon twist for garnish

Directions

Pour the ingredients into an old-fashioned glass with ice cubes.

Stir well.

Garnish with the lemon twist.

